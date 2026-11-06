Zac Taylor Drops Friday Injury Status Update For DJ Turner, Cedric Johnson Ahead of Falcons Spain Game

The Bengals look likely to field Cedric Johnson (ankle) and DJ Turner (heel) to defend against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, barring any big setbacks. Alas, Zac Taylor spoke to the media on Friday before the team's final practice in Madrid, Spain, and noted the two are continuing with "day-to-day" status.

Their official statuses will come out on the final injury report.

Turner practiced fully on Thursday, while Johnson went limited, so it would be pretty shocking if they didn't play. Jordan Battle (hamstring) was limited as well, and Kyle Dugger (quad) looks like he'll miss another game after not practicing again on Thursday.

"Everyone is progressing ahead. We'll take it day-to-day for both DJ and Ced," Taylor said before touching on the team's acclimation to the new country/setting. "We feel acclimated. We had a great day of practice yesterday. Field held up really well. Our guys have handled the week really well."

Cincinnati has a couple more days in Spain before battling the Falcons at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday and returning to Cincinnati ahead of the most important game of the season so far: A home AFC North battle against Pittsburgh for control of the division on Sunday Night Football.

They need to take out another NFC opponent first.

"I think this is the best compromise we found to make sure that we can get acclimated by Friday, get a really good practice where we feel better, and then play our best on Sunday," Taylor said on Thursday about the travel plans. "So we've all embraced that mindset, and I think it's working well for us so far."

All in all, Cincinnati is in a new country, but on a normal practice schedule.

"Normal Thursday for us," Taylor said. "We did our Wednesday practice on Tuesday before we left town. So now we're back on schedule. Our meetings were the same as they've always been on Thursday. So today is more of a third-down emphasis with some normal downs, and then tomorrow will be red zone-based."

The Bengals can enjoy the city even more on Saturday before Sunday showtime.

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