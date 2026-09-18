Injuries Adding Up: Texans Set to Be Without Multiple Starters vs. Bengals

The Texans will officially be shorthanded on Sunday against the Bengals.

Houston ruled out Nico Collins after the star wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice.

Collins is clearly Houston's top weapon. Meanwhile, Jadeveon Clowney (knee) has also been ruled out and starting guard Ed Ingram (groin) is also out.

Instant Analysis

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals are hoping to improve to 2-0 for the second-straight season. Going on the road to play a tough Houston team appears to be one of the hardest games on their schedule.

The matchup feels a bit different without Collins and Clowney. Collins had seven catches for 75 yards and one touchdown in Houston's Week 1 loss to Buffalo. He suffered the hamstring injury on Wednesday. He underwent a MRI and could return in the near future, but will miss Sunday's game.

Look for Kayshon Boutte to have an increased role with Collins out. Dalton Schultz will also see more targets.

Clowney was expected to play earlier in the week, but won't suit up. The Texans still have Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr to put pressure on Joe Burrow.

Wyatt Teller will start at guard with Ingram out. Dexter Lawrence had two sacks, three defensive stops and in his last matchup with Teller. If Lawrence dominates on defense, the Bengals should be in position to start 2-0 for the second-straight season.

Questionable Joe

Burrow was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with back tightness. He was a full participant on Friday, but is still listed as questionable on the game status report.

The star quarterback made it clear that he's going to play on Sunday against the Texans.

“I’ll do what it takes to be out there. If I’m not having surgery, I’ll be out there,” he said. "We get a lot of mental reps, and we walk through a lot of plays, so I'll be all right."

How beneficial are mental reps? How close is it to a real practice?

"It's very similar," Burrow said Wednesday. "You're not dropping back full-speed and throwing it, but you're still figuring out where the ball goes, calling the play, getting in and out of huddles. So we'll be ready to go."

Burrow completed 25-of-35 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Cincinnati's Week 1 win over Tampa Bay.

"I feel good," Burrow said. "Some normal game day soreness, that's for sure. But I'll be alright."

Burrow made progress on Thursday and followed it up with a full session on Friday. He'll play against the Texans. Check out the entire injury report here.

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