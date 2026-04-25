Instant NFL Draft Grade: Bengals Select Cincinnati Native Brian Parker II at Pick 189

The Bengals have invested even more in the offensive line with their sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, selecting Duke interior offensive lineman Brian Parker II.

After originally holding two picks in the round, the Bengals sent pick 199 as part of the package when they traded back from 110 in the fourth round to gain picks 128 and 140 from the Jets.

Cincinnati drafted Auburn center Connor Lew at 128, and Georgia receiver Colbie Young at 140. Parker, along with Lew, will immediately slot in as solid depth along the Bengals' interior offensive line.

Excellent Sixth-Round Value

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

NFL Draft Grade: A

Despite playing right tackle all last season for the Blue Devils, Parker projects as a center/guard in the NFL though he could easily fill in at tackle in a pinch. He has Swiss Army knife like versatility across the offensive line.

Playing out of position and his short arm length (32") are likely the biggest reasons he was available on Day 3 of the draft. Parker has only allowed three sacks in the last two seasons, showing incredible effort as a blocker. He boasts awesome hand placement with his anchor as a pass protector.

According to Arif Hasan's consensus big board, Parker comes in at 111th overall, only 35 spots lower than Lew.

To make matters even better, Parker is from Cincinnati, suiting up at St. Xavier High School as a team captain for multiple years.

The Bengals continue to find value on the interior of the offensive line this cycle after drafting Parker and are clearly building for the future. With Lew seemingly being a succession plan to veteran Ted Karras, we could see Parker emerge as the succession plan to Dalton Risner at right guard.

"Grew up playing football in Cincinnati," Parker noted after the pick. "Have a lot of friends there, and when they said it was going to be the Bengals, it's one of the better feelings in the world. You know, getting to go back to your hometown team and putting on that orange and black and get ready for Who Dey nation."

Cincinnati landed a major big-board value with Parker and brought home a Cincy native in one pick.

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