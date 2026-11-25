Joe Burrow is the heavy engine of Cincinnati's offense, but he's willing to let off the passing gas to help spark the Bengals' run game back up after a brutal showing against the Commanders (14 carries for 31 yards).

He gave his view on the ground attack, which now ranks 19th in EPA/rush and 16th in success rate, noting they "just gotta execute." They didnt do that enough in Monday's 22-20 loss.

"It depends," Burrow said about the Bengals needing to run the ball more. Or just more effectively. "Obviously, you'd love to be super explosive in both, but we'll play the game however we need to play to win it, and I'm certainly prepared for either one. I'm prepared to throw it no times. I'm prepared to throw it 70 times. Whatever it takes to win."

Cincinnati has the best pure passer in the NFL and almost all of its offensive money in the passing game, but it sputtered in the rain to start against Washington. One possession (and one more score) was the difference between a real shot at AFC's No. 1 seed and the longshot reality now.

The Bengals are battling a New Orleans defense playing solid football of late, ranking 14th in EPA/play allowed and 11th in success rate allowed since Week 6.

Burrow has full respect for another NFC opponent.

"Yeah, their linebackers are good at blitzing," Burrow said about the Saints. "Their front is explosive, and they're good rushers. When you put those two things in combination, it makes it hard."

The Bengals are at the top of the AFC North and still riding great team chemistry, while the second-place Browns own a -32 point differential this season and the fellow 6- 4 Steelers deal with crazy locker room turmoil.

Aaron Rodgers got released today, and Cincinnati can now take full control of the division; Burrow is just focusing on getting to 8-3.

"Just worried about trying to win this week," Burrow said. "Landscape will play out the way it plays out, and we just got to keep winning."

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