Ja'Marr Chase swapped podium times with Joe Burrow this week as his quarterback fights through an illness.

There isn't much information on the illness, but from Chase's view, Burrow looks normal out on the practice field.

"I don't know if he told y'all how he's feeling or not. You know what I'm saying," Chase noted about Burrow. "But overall, he looks good. I think everybody around the team is just coming on with a little sickness. But overall, he still looks good. Still feels the same."

Cincinnati has stayed pretty healthy all week, and we will find out Burrow's official practice status later today. There isn't a big indication that he has a major illness and is at risk of missing Monday night's game against Washington.

The Bengals are trying to keep their momentum rolling from a five-game winning streak into a six-game winning streak.

"Another big game coming up, like Sunday night," Chase said. "Just Monday night football, but still gotta tackle the same way, prep the same way this week, and make sure we execute when this game starts."

Chase is loving his 2026 season. He started slow, but has been humming in recent weeks.

His most recent game with Burrow made history.

Burrow joined Peyton Manning (five consecutive games in 2004 with Indianapolis) as the only quarterbacks all-time with at least four combined passing and rushing touchdowns in five consecutive games. During the scoring drive, Chase became the third player in league history with at least 10 receptions and 140 receiving yards in three consecutive games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson (2008 with Houston) and CeeDee Lamb (2023 with Dallas).

They could stand alone in NFL history by posting those numbers again this week.

Chase is always gunning for that elite 200-yard receiving mark in games. He had 11 catches for 231 yards against Pittsburgh.

"Honestly, I want to say that's probably something I would love to achieve all the time, but it's a very hard task to do. So, if you're close enough for a milestone like that, I would say try to reach it," Chase said about going for 200 yards.

Cincinnati's top playmaker gets another chance to shine in primetime Monday night.

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