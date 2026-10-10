Jaguars Defender Fined For Play That Concussed Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase got a little bit of justice after suffering a cheap-shot concussion last Sunday. The NFL fined Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones for the facemask that caused Chase to get hit in the head and suffer that concussion.

The Ringer's Tom Pelissero noted an $8,201 infraction for Jones.

"The NFL fined Jaguars CB Jarrian Jones $8,201 for a facemask on Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, who took another hit on the play and was ruled out with a concussion," Pelissero posted on X.

Cincinnati had to make big changes to the game plan without Chase and eventually Tee Higgins, contributing to a home loss.

The Bengals fell 22-17 and are in the AFC's 2-2 jumble.

"We just have to make it work. No one wants to hear any reason why that wouldn't work, you know? We got an unbelievable coaching staff that can problem-solve," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the situation after the loss. "The players understand it. I mean, you got a guy like Mitch (Tinsley), who just showed back up, and he's playing a lot of snaps for us. He and Dohnte (Meyers) are the last two receivers we have left, and they're out there making plays. And all four of our tight ends that are out there are doing exactly what we need them to do to put us in position. No one wants to hear it, but I am proud of the team for how they fought. There was a lot that went into that game.

"We're really disappointed that we lost. We're not that kind of team this year that's going to take consolation in the losses, but I am allowed to see the silver lining, and this team has a lot of fight. If I get this team for 14 more weeks or 13 more weeks, whatever it is — I'm signing up for that all day, because we're going to have a great year. It's just disappointing that we didn't get this one."

The team needs to take advantage of its relatively easy schedule the rest of the way, starting with Miami tomorrow. They hold the league's easiest strength of schedule on ESPN's FPI.

It's hard to win with cluster injuries like the Bengals are facing, but they have to overcome it in a league whose champion fights through more attrition than most along the way.

Cincinnati is hoping to have Chase (questionable) on the field tomorrow after the first concussion of his career.

The NFL fined Jaguars CB Jarrian Jones $8,201 for a facemask on Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, who took another hit on the play and was ruled out with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/9PSyKU7LFY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2026

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