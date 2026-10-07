Joe Burrow Dials Into His Top NBA Player Comparison as 2026 Season Rolls on

Joe Burrow appeared on the Gronk & Jules Podcast recently and dove into a few fun topics, including what NBA player he'd compare himself to.

Burrow is an accurate sharpshooter on the field and picked a similar type of player on the court.

NBA Comp

Feb 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals players Ja'Marr Chase (left) and Joe Burrow sit court side of the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He went with NBA star Klay Thompson, who's won a few world titles in his career with the Golden State Warriors.

"I was like a poor man's Klay Thompson, like I can really shoot it. I can defend," Burrow told Julian Edelman on the FOX Sports podcast.

Cincinnati is getting ready for its latest battle in the AFC against Miami. They are in the morass of 2-2 teams and currently sit last in the AFC North

The team likely needs to win this weekend or history says this season's Super Bowl hopes are nearly over. According to RotoWire, no 2-3 team in the last decade has ever reached a Super Bowl.

"We're not where we want to be yet," Burrow said to Edelman when the Bengals were 2-0 at the time. "I'm going to always push us to be perfect, but to be sitting where we are, how the games have played out, we're really happy with it. Obviously, it's a long season. You know, the first two weeks have so many eyes on them, so much pressure on it, just because of how anticipated the entire country is, just go watch football.

"Those are probably two of the least meaningful games in the season. A lot of teams go 2-0 and don't do anything the rest of the year. I think a team a couple years ago went 2-0 and ended up 3-14. So doesn't really matter what happens the first two weeks. Just what happens the next week."

Burrow has played well enough to win, but not quite to his MVP-level standards. He'll try to post a complete, winning performance this weekend, with no turnovers.

Check out the full Burrow interview below:

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.