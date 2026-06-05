Joe Burrow Excited Joe Flacco is Back With Bengals For 2026 Season

When Joe Burrow went down with a significant turf toe injury last season, it felt as if everybody in the city of Cincinnati's stomachs sank. Following a brutal three-week stretch with Jake Browning at quarterback, the Bengals traded for Joe Flacco from their in-state rival the Cleveland Browns and it felt as though the offense found a new lease on life.

Although the team went 1-5 with Flacco at the helm, he was hardly the reason for those struggles as he totaled 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions with 1,664 passing yards during that six game span.

Burrow would return to the field in Week 13, and although Flacco was no longer the starter, he remained a critical piece to Burrow and the Bengals locker room.

Burrow And Flacco Have Unique Bond

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco smiles during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During an interview with the Sports Seriously podcast, Burrow recently revealed his excitement to have Flacco back, noting his play when he was injured, and their shared unique takes on the world.

"I am excited about having Joe back, he's a guy that I like, I think we're pretty similar people and he's a funny guy, fun guy to be around, and played well when he was in there" Burrow said. "I think we look at the world in a unique way and certainly have some unique takes on some things going on in the world, and it's always interesting to have conversations with people who have a unique point of view on topics like that."

These comments about Flacco come as no surprise from Burrow considering the praise he had for the seasoned NFL veteran before the 2025 opener where he claimed Flacco still throws the football better than most, and even went as far as to say that Flacco is one of the more natural throwers that he had ever seen.

"I think he throws it better than, No. 1, a lot of people give him credit for," Burrow said. "And I think he's one of the more natural throwers of the football that I've ever seen. He can spin it with the best of them. He's got one of the strongest arms of all-time. So he's going to be able to put the ball when and where he wants to put it."

Flacco should continue to provide a leadership presence in the locker room even as a backup.

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