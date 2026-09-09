Joe Burrow Praises Bengals Ownership, Doubles Down on Future

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear he has no plans of leaving the team or the city any time soon on Tuesday. He doubled down following Wednesday's practice after taking the podium with more than a dozen media members in attendance.

"It was never a question in my mind," Burrow said when asked about his future. "I didn't necessarily think about stamping that in that moment. That's just that's how I feel. I am where my feet are, and I try to attack every day with championship mindset, like I said before. And you know I love it here. I love everything about this place."

Burrow is entering his seventh season with the Bengals. They selected him with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. There has been national speculation about his future since before the draft. He's never voiced displeasure with the franchise, but has made it clear that he's all-in on winning.

Praising Bengals Ownership

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown observes practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There has been plenty of speculation about the Bengals' desire to win. The franchise certainly impressed Burrow this offseason when they traded for Dexter Lawrence and signed multiple free agent defenders, including Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe. Those moves certainly reinforced Burrow's belief in the Bengals' desire to win.

"I think it's obvious that everybody in the organization wants to win and is willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen from the top down," Burrow said on Wednesday. "And I just try to attack every day with the same mindset that everybody upstairs does. That's with the fact that they just want to win."

Burrow has made his mindset clear all offseason. He wants to win a Super Bowl. And he believes the Bengals have the talent to do it.

"That’s just how I’ve felt lately," Burrow said of his mindset. "I just want to try to bring urgency and intensity that I interact with."

The Bengals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in one of the most anticipated season openers in team history. Fans are fired up. Like Burrow, they believe this is the year that the Bengals make a Super Bowl run—and bring home the trophy.

Fans are excited, but even Burrow admits that this year feels different.

"I would say I'm more excited this year than I've been in a long time," Burrow said. "I've always been excited to play, but this year I'm excited to watch, too. I'm just really excited to see our guys go make it happen."

For more from Burrow, watch the video below: