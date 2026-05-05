Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals’ Bold Offseason Moves, Sends Clear Message

The Bengals made plenty of moves to bolster their team this offseason. From signing top free agents like Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe to sending the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Giants in exchange for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati added to its team in a big way.

The Bengals made back-to-back AFC championship games in 2021 and 2022. They haven't made the playoffs since.

What does Joe Burrow think about all of the Bengals' moves this offseason?

Burrow's Reaction

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates a Week 17 overtime win over the Denver Broncos that kept Cincinnati's slim playoff hopes alive. Burrow threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns in the game and also added a rushing score. | Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrow talked exclusively with Vanity Fair at the Met Gala on Monday. He's clearly happy about the moves the Bengals have made.

"I'm really excited about the moves we made this offseason," Burrow said. "We need to get better, so it was exciting to see the initiative from everybody in the organization to realize that we're in this exciting stage. We're in our primes playing great football. Finding guys like Dexter and Bryan Cook ... to, you know, really solidify that defense so the young guys can also kind of rise up. We're really going to try to achieve what we want to achieve."

Of course, Burrow wants to win a Super Bowl. He made it clear at the end of the season that the team needed to be aggressive in free agency.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said when asked about free agency in January. "You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

Mission accomplished. No one can deny that the Bengals were aggressive this offseason. They added key pieces to their defensive front and their secondary. Lawrence and Cook are the headliners, but Mafe, Jonathan Allen and even Kyle Dugger should have a role on defense.

Burrow is one of the best players in the NFL. He missed nine games last season after undergoing surgery for a grade 3 toe sprain. He has a lot to prove and so do the Bengals.

"This is fun," Burrow said referring to the Met Gala. "But soon, it's going to be our job to go out on the field and execute."

The Bengals are hoping to win the AFC North for a third time with Burrow at quarterback. For more on Burrow and the Bengals' offseason, watch the video below: