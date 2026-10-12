Jordan Battle, Dalton Risner And More Pop With Strong Pro Football Focus Grades Against Dolphins

The Pro Football Focus grades are in for the Bengals' 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati leaders like Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor weren't too thrilled with how the team played, and the grades reflect that.

Cincinnati had its third-lowest team grade of the season (72.7) and only had 11 players grade out at 70-plus or higher. Starting on offense, Tight end Tanner Hudson made the most of his call-up with a team-high 89.9 PFF grade on 19 snaps.

The rest of the top five went in this order: Guard Dalton Risner (84.6), Joe Burrow (76.3), WR Ja'Marr Chase (75), and RB Samaje Perine (70.7).

Risner is posting his best year of grading since entering the league in 2019. He has a career-high 81.7 offensive grade and a career-best 80.7 pass-blocking grade powering that mark. He's currently the sixth-highest graded NFL guard with at least 190 snaps.

At the bottom, A few skill position players rounded out the low offensive grades, including Drew Sample (46.1), Chase Brown (47.3), Mike Gesicki (55.3), Tee Higgins (56.5), and Mitch Tinsley (58.8).

Brown and Perine were pretty close in snap count, at 38 for Brown to Perine's 33, something to monitor in the final two-thirds of the season.

Moving to the defense, defensive end Boye Mafe had arguably the best performance of any Bengal and continues to prove the team right for pivoting to him instead of sticking with the Trey Hendrickson train this offseason.

Mafe notched a defense-high 88 grade on 49 snaps. Five other Bengals defenders logged 70-plus grades: LB Demetrius Knight Jr. (79.2), safety Jordan Battle (79.2), DE Shemar Stewart (71 on only eight snaps), DT B.J. Hill (70.9), and CB DJ Turner II (70.3).

Linebacker Oren Burks also just missed out on that group with one of his best games as a Bengal. He had a 69.5 grade on nine fill-in snaps.

At the bottom of the defense, defensive end Cashius Howell (45.4) checked in with the lowest grade, followed by safety Bryan Cook (45.9), defensive end Cedric Johnson (47.5), linebacker Barrett Carter (52.4), and cornerback DJ Ivey (54.1). Cook had one of the Bengals' six missed tackles in the game.

Check out all of the grades here.

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