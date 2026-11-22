The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of the most emotional win of their season. A decisive 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday night has this fan base fully believing that this season could end in February.

After such a big win, it's important for the Bengals to keep their focus on the task at hand. Next up, it's another prime time showdown, this time with the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders are not having the season they were hoping for, and a potential injury to their secondary could make things even a lot harder for the team on Monday night.

Massive News

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson (2) forces a fumble against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday, it was revealed that Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson was held out of practice. According to JP Finlay of NBC 4 Sports, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed that Robertson was injured on the last play of practice on Thursday, and he decided to sit Robertson out of practice on Friday.

Pro Football Focus has Robertson as the 12th-ranked cornerback in the NFL this season. The last thing any team wants to have happen before playing the Bengals is injuries in the secondary, especially when it comes to a player who's playing at the level of Robertson.

No Slowing Down

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) walk for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even if Robertson is a full go on Monday night, the Commanders are going to have their hands full. Last Sunday, the Bengals' offense looked like an unstoppable force while taking down their longtime rival.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is playing at an elite level. Actually, he should be the leader of all MVP conversations. The Bengals quarterback is second in passing yards this season with 2,795 and leads the league in touchdown passes with 27.

An offense this good isn't led by just one great performance. Wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are the best receiving duo in the NFL. Chase is fourth in the league in receiving yards with 878, and Higgins is sixth with 824. There's a world where both of these guys get to 1,500 receiving yards this season.

There's been a lot of talk about the Bengals not being successful in the run game. However, if they can continue to have this much success through the air, those conversations will start to get a little quiet.

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson (2) blocks a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney (17) during overtime at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robertson's status for Monday night is one to keep an eye on. But something tells me the Bengals' offense would rather he be on the field just to prove their greatness.

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