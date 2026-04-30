Major Analyst Compares Controversial Bengals Draft Pick To George Pickens

Colbie Young is a divisive 2026 draft pick by the Bengals for several reasons, ranging fromdocumented off-field issues to his inconsistent play at Georgia. However, one major analyst thinks he can be an NFL star.

The Ringer's Todd McShay broke down Young's potential on "The McShay Show" this week. Young was suspended indefinitely in 2024 after an arrest on alleged charges of battery and assault on an unborn child. The charges first placed by his girlfriend were later dropped before he pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge.

Questions Around The Pick

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Austin Peay Governors defensive back Luke Williams (20) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On top of that, he's only appeared in 13 games over the last three seasons, but he could explode onto the NFL scene like George Pickens after his time at Georgia.

"I've watched Colbie Young when he's right, and he's so much different than any other receiver you would have gotten on Day 3 of this draft, physically and talent-wise," McShay noted. "But it's always something. There's some maturity. Can be a handful, all of that, right? You know, when you get a feeling about a guy like George Pickens, Right? There's more meat on the bone with this guy than what we saw in college production. It's about getting him in and getting him focused. And for whatever reason, Cincinnati seems to do a pretty good job with those guys.

"It won't shock me if Colbie Young becomes an impactful No. 4 receiver, maybe number three at some point. Like I'm telling you, this guy can play. I've just had this feeling about him. Why aren't more people talking about him? Because he's a big dude who can break tackles. He can get open downfield, but there's absolutely risk."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed the concerns around the pick on Saturday. Young was considered a huge big board reach at 140th overall (233rd on Arif Hasan's consensus big board).

"Just talking to all the humans we talked to that really stood on the table for him," Taylor said about the baggage in Young's past. "Georgia returned him to play, so they went through the whole process. (We) felt really comfortable with the person we’re adding to our locker room — the person we’re adding to our community. (With) All of us getting to know the kid, (we) feel really comfortable with bringing Colbie in here. And I think once you all get to know him, you’ll see the same thing we see.”

He figures to compete right away with a similar body type to Andrei Iosivas for Cincinnati's third receiver role. Fans are hoping he makes a much better push for that spot than Jermaine Burton did over the past few seasons.

Check out the full clip from McShay below:

Listen to what @McShay13 has to say about WR Colbie Young on his podcast I listened to today.



Be excited about this guy Bengals fans! https://t.co/l5XiLKRNsO pic.twitter.com/qrbNY8uQ7G — JONNY 🏈 (@JonnyBengal) April 28, 2026

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