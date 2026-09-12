Marvin Lewis Picks His AFC North Favorite, Praises Bengals' New Defensive Additions

Marvin Lewis knows what it takes to win the AFC North.

The former Cincinnati Bengals head coach won four divisional titles during his 16 seasons with the franchise, and he likes his old team's chances of finishing atop the division in 2026. Lewis visited Bengals practice Friday ahead of his national radio call for Sunday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Speaking with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, he cited Cincinnati's offensive talent, defensive additions, and continuity as reasons to favor the Bengals.

Lewis' assessment reflects experience across much of the division. Before taking over in Cincinnati, Lewis spent four seasons coaching Pittsburgh's linebackers and six as Baltimore's defensive coordinator. Now, he sees the Bengals as the team with the strongest combination of established pieces and needed improvements.

Why Marvin Lewis Favors Cincinnati in the AFC North

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leads his team in the huddle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think they're the favorite with that offensive firepower and the revamping of the defense,” Lewis said. “Dexter Lawrence with Jonathan Allen and B.J. Hill coming back.”

Cincinnati's upfront investment clearly caught Lewis' attention. Joe Byrrow is leading the offense, giving the Bengals the firepower Lewis referenced, but the defensive additions will give them a chance to provide that offense with more support.

Lewis also sees questions elsewhere in the division. He pointed to changes in Baltimore and to the importance of keeping Aaron Rodgers healthy in Pittsburgh.

“Jesse (Minter) has been in Baltimore's building before, but this is new. Lamar (Jackson) has a new coordinator. We'll see how that goes. If there's an injury to Aaron (Rodgers), where does their season end up? That's the thing. Can they run it enough to protect Aaron?”

For the Bengals, familiarity is part of the appeal. Burrow has been with the team for several years, and the defense is entering its second year in Al Golden's system.

“They have the continuity in the North with Joe (Burrow), the defense in the second year,” Lewis said. “They've still got Darrin and a great kicker and punter.”

Dexter Lawrence Earns Strong Praise From Lewis

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) walks off the field after the victory over the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player Lewis was enthusiastic about: Dexter Lawrence, whom the former Bengals head coach says he liked so much that he told team president Mike Brown about him.

“I watched him on tape last year getting ready for a game, and he was just very impressive,” Lewis said. “So explosive. He's strong. He plays with low pads. Plays with extension. And I know he had a great (Giants defensive line coach) in Andre Patterson, who goes back with Mike Zimmer a long way.”

Lewis believes that Lawrence's impact can extend beyond his own production. For a defense looking to improve, his presence will help the younger players around him.

The Bengals still have to turn those improvements into wins, starting Sunday against Tampa Bay. However, one of the franchise’s most accomplished coaches sees enough to put Cincinnati ahead of its division rivals — and that's not something to ignore.

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