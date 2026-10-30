Micah Parsons Picks Bengals to Achieve AFC’s Top Regular-Season Goal

Micah Parsons sees the Cincinnati Bengals finishing atop the AFC. The Green Bay Packers star picked Cincinnati on his Bleacher Report show when asked which team would earn the conference's first-round bye.

The Bengals improved to 4-2 with a 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Cincinnati erased a 13-0 halftime deficit by scoring 35 unanswered points, giving Parsons plenty to consider when making his prediction.

“I’m gonna say Bengals,” Parsons said in the clip. “I think they’ve been pretty much the most consistent.”

Parsons Praises Bengals’ Receiving Duo And Defense

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Ja’Marr’s numbers may not be high. It’s because Tee’s been snapping,” Parsons said.

Higgins offered a strong example in Baltimore, catching six passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase added five catches for 62 yards and a score, while Joe Burrow finished with 292 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.

Burrow was particularly sharp after halftime, completing 16-of-18 passes for 249 yards. That efficiency helped Cincinnati turn a two-score deficit into a comfortable road win over a division opponent.

“The Bengal defense is playing great,” Parsons said. “It’s not the same Bengals. It’s not the same. I think they low-key win the division.”

The Bengals recorded four sacks against Baltimore and held the Ravens scoreless after halftime. Cincinnati has 21 sacks through six games, with multiple sacks in each game and at least four in four of those games.

That pass rush gives Cincinnati another way to take control when the offense needs time to find its rhythm. Against Baltimore, the defense kept the deficit manageable until Burrow and his receivers turned the game around.

The uneven start also leaves Cincinnati with something to clean up. Chasing the AFC's top seed will require more complete performances, because even an offense with Burrow, Chase, and Higgins cannot count on five touchdown drives after halftime every week.

Cincinnati returns to Paycor Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. A win would put the Bengals at 5-2, giving them a chance to build on their breakthrough in Baltimore and strengthen their standing in the AFC playoff race.

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