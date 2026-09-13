Mike Brown Interviewed For First Time in 2026 Leading Into Bengals Season Opener

Bengals president and long-time owner Mike Brown spoke with Dan Hoard on the Bengals pregame radio broadcast for the Buccaneers season opener in a rare public interview to the masses.

"From now on, it's not the scouts anymore. They've done their job. It's the players who have the responsibility to go out and carry the ball for us," Brown noted to Hoard on ESPN 1530. "They are the ones in the lead from now until the end of the season. It's going to be their work that determines how well we do, how we end up."

The 91-year-old Bengals leader has pushed in plenty of chips this offseason to put a winner around Joe Burrow and his other stars. They face what many metrics consider to be the easiest schedule in the NFL and went through a largely, drama/injury-free offseason.

One of those big chips is Dexter Lawrence II. Brown had no hesitation adding him instead of an unproven draft pick.

"He's unusual. He's a very big man, yet he carries himself like a smaller man, which is what you want," Brown said about the Bengals new top defender. "He can move easily and well, and he's powerful. It's hard for the opponent to handle him with a single blocker. That guy, if he's a single blocker, had better be very good. That's what he brings to the defense. He's effective against the run because he can penetrate. He just is powerful enough to push the blocker aside or get the edge on the blocker. And as a pass rusher, he gets real penetration. He can get deep in the backfield towards the pocket and the passer.

Things are set up for big success if Cincinnati can start fast and take control of the AFC North before a few big division games later in the season.

It marked the first time Brown has released any type of public statement or comment since the statement below in early January. He's bringing a desperate winning mindset into this season.

"I look at it as a coming challenge, and we have to get in the ring and fight," Brown said about the season. "And the people we're going to play are just as smart and just as talented in many ways as we are. Nothing in this league is easy. You have to win close games. You have to have a little luck with injuries. A lot of things have to come together, and I'm not going to count my chickens before they hatch. Yes, we have gotten some new players. They're interesting.

"We think they'll really help us, but we have to go out and do it. I want that to happen as badly as anyone could want anything, and I agree with you. If we can just make it come together, the community reacts. It responds wonderfully. It's great fun to experience that, and I'd like to have that maybe one more time before I turn my badge in."

Brown and his front-office leadership lived up to those comments in a big way with their offseason practices. Now, the players and Taylor have to do their part on the field.

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