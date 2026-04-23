National Personality Won't Be Surprised if Bengals Win Super Bowl Following Dexter Lawrence Trade

The Bengals made a statement to the rest of the NFL that they are going all in on winning a Super Bowl this season when they acquired Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants, and many have begun to believe in Cincinnati's chances to hoist the Lombardi Trophy following the big-time addition on defense.

One such believer is Jon "Stugotz" Weiner, host of Stugotz And Company on Fox Sports Radio, who has already staked his claim that the Bengals will not only win the AFC North in 2026, but that he will not be surprised if they win the Super Bowl this coming NFL season.

Bold Prediction

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm gonna say it right now, the Bengals are winning that division and I'm not gonna be surprised if the Bengals not only make it to the Super Bowl, but win the Super Bowl" Weiner said.

"I don't care if they were doing that to make Joe Burrow happy in the long term, in the short term that team is really really good, and they have enough if Joe Burrow stays healthy in that division with the Ravens with a new coach, the Steelers without a quarterback, and the Browns being the Browns, why not Cincinnati?"

Weiner is right in his thinking that the Bengals have a serious chance to compete with Lawrence now in the fold on defense.

After all the defense is what has ultimately held this team back for two years in a row now, and with a difference maker now in the trenches along with other key additions such as Bryan Cook at safety, and Boye Mafe at defensive end, the team's overall ceiling is much higher now.

With Burrow and their star receivers ready to engineer the offense as they always have been, along with a defense that should be capable of stalling opponents, the Bengals are primed to be contenders once again in 2026, and should only add to their chances with the NFL Draft later this week.

Check out the full comments from Wiener below:

"The Bengals are winning that division, and I'm not gonna be surprised that the Bengals not only make it to the Super Bowl but WIN the Super Bowl!"



🏈@stugotz790 on Bengals acquiring Dexter Lawrence from the Giants pic.twitter.com/sR1hWXzmNM — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) April 20, 2026

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