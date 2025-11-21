Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game vs Patriots
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki was activated off of injured reserve and is now on the Bengals' 53-man roster. He's missed the past four games with a pectoral injury.
Gesicki suffered the injury in Green Bay. He's expected to play on Sunday against the Patriots.
It's great news for a Bengals offense that will be without Ja'Marr Chase (suspended).
"Good. It's definitely progressed," Gesicki said. "I thought my season was done. I'm grateful for our trainers. There's still work to be done and healing to be done.
"Initially I thought I was going to have to get surgery. It was an option and the other option was to let it heal. I wanted to hold onto some hope to come back and play football. It's been a process, but it's been good."
Gesicki could see significant snaps on Sunday against the Patriots with Chase out. He'll either play with Joe Burrow at quarterback or hopefully catch his first pass from Joe Flacco. Gesicki was hurt early in Flacco's debut.
The Bengals also signed Isaiah Foskey to the active roster from the practice squad and placed Cam Taylor-Britt on injured reserve.
Taylor-Britt suffered a foot injury last week against the Steelers, likely needs surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Foskey takes Shemar Stewart's spot on the 53-man roster. The Bengals will also have to make a move at cornerback with Taylor-Britt out.
Maybe it's as simple as making Marco Wilson active. Maybe they call up Jalen Davis or Bralyn Lux from the practice squad.
Dax Hill could certainly move to the outside and play opposite DJ Turner II. If he does that, then Davis, Lux or Josh Newton will likely start at nickel.
