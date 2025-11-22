Bengals Make Questionable Decision With Joe Burrow Ahead of Matchup vs Patriots

If the Bengals are willing to put Joe Burrow out there on Thursday in Baltimore, he should just suit up and play on Sunday against New England⬇️



Read: https://t.co/MftnLTIc6E



Watch: https://t.co/J85zN1cLah



Listen: https://t.co/yM6e7ceCXO pic.twitter.com/z9B9GkTO7J