NFC Team Tried Signing Joe Flacco in Free Agency Before Bengals Return For 2026 Season

The Rams shocked the NFL world a little bit on Thursday night by taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it partly had to do with Bengals passer Joe Flacco.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the team's inability to sign Flacco this offseason made them more willing to invest valuable draft capital in a young quarterback as opposed to a piece that will help Matthew Stafford win another Super Bowl.

A Flacco Pursuit

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"The uncertainty around Jimmy Garoppolo's future played a role, too," Fowler wrote. "The team knew in March that retirement was a possibility for Garoppolo, a free agent, effectively leaving Los Angeles without its steady backup. During free agency, a source says the Rams made overtures to sign free agent quarterback Joe Flacco, who ultimately returned to Cincinnati on a one-year deal."

Flacco noted he had other options this offseason in a recent interview with Front Office Sports.

"It's not like I didn't have opportunities. At the end of the day, I felt like I made a decision that was best for me and my family and what my gut was telling me and all that," Flacco said. "It wasn't like I just had to make the decision to go back to Cincinnati. I gladly made that decision. But at the same time, I think you always feel that way as a competitor. You want to be the guy.

"Of course, you're going to feel a certain way about it. But, you know, listen, I kind of said that half serious, half joking. You know, I was serious for sure. But I gladly made my decision to go back to Cincinnati, and I'm excited about that. So, at this point, that stuff doesn't really matter."

The Rams miss is the Bengals' gain here as they are fully solidified at quarterback with Joe Burrow leading the way in front of Flacco. The 41-year-old veteran tallied 1,664 yards, 13 TDs, and four INTs in his nine appearances with the Bengals this past season while Burrow worked through a major turf toe injury.

He dialed up a 91 passer rating and 41 overall ESPN QBR (which ranked 25th in the NFL) across those outings.

Fans are hoping he doesn't have to see the field at all this coming season. Check out the full article from Fowler here.

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