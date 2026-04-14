One Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Prospect for Each Round of the NFL Draft

As the NFL Draft inches closer, we continue our look at defensive prospects that could fit the Cincinnati Bengals in each round in which they have at least one pick.

And with today’s report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Mansoor Delane will be making a Top 30 visit with the Bengals, this feels like a good time to hone in on quarterbacks.

If you missed our earlier position reports, here are the links.

One safety target for the Bengals in each round.

One linebacker target for the Bengals in each round.

One defensive tackle target for the Bengals in each round.

On edge rusher target for the Bengals in each round.

Despite Delane’s scheduled visit, we’re going to go in a different direction at No. 10

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

First Round Option: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

There’s a lot to like about both of the SEC corners at the top of this year’s draft class, but when it’s a game of inches, measurements can matter.

McCoy is an inch taller, has longer arms and a longer wingspan.

He’s also nearly two years younger than Delane. He won’t turn 21 until the middle of August.

The biggest question with McCoy is his health after missing all of 2025 following ACL surgery.

He’s played just 25 collegiate games – 12 at Oregon State and 13 at Tennessee in 2024, when he led the Volunteers in interceptions (four) and passes defended (nine).

The Bengals have never shied away from top picks coming off injuries.

An argument definitely can be made about why they should given how some of those other situations have worked out (Cedric Ogbuehi, Billy Price, John Ross, just to name a few recent ones).

McCoy’s surgery was 15 months ago in January 2025. Not only is there a high percentage of athletes who come back from ACL tears as good or better than before, but McCoy won’t be rushing anything.

With how well he played in 2024 – at just 19 years old – and how high his ceiling appears to be, he should be the pick if the Bengals elect to address cornerback with the No. 10 pick.

Here is what The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said about McCoy in The Beast:

“The bad news is McCoy doesn’t have any 2025 tape. The good news is McCoy’s 2024 tape is really, really good. He is patient, agile and balanced in press-man coverage and has the reactive athleticism to gear up or down quickly. Though he has the requisite speed for the NFL, his panic moments downfield can draw him out of phase or lead to flags. He shows terrific awareness in zone to feel and bait routes around him, while also driving on the action in front of him. Overall, McCoy needs to hone his discipline to hold up versus NFL competition, but he is a twitchy mover with the spatial instincts and ball skills to create plays in coverage. If there are no concerns with his knee, he should be an early NFL starter as a rookie.”

Second Round Option: Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Stukes has almost the same measurements as McCoy and an even faster 40-yard dash time (4.33 vs. 4.40).

The Bengals love traits and burners when it comes to high picks, especially in the secondary.

Stukes’ 4.33 was the second fastest at the Combine among corners.

The biggest different between the two – their ages.

After drafting Demetrius Knight Jr. as a 25-year-old linebacker in the second round last year, the Bengals would be going long in the tooth again with Stukes, who is 24 and will turn 25 just before the season opener.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin downplayed the age piece at the Combine this year, saying it’s just part of what they’re seeing across the league with players staying in college so much longer.

Stukes was a three-time team captain at Arizona and recorded seven interceptions and 31 passes defended in his 52 career games.

And with his ideal projection being as a nickel corner, he feels like the right fit for the Bengals in the second round.

Brugler: “A former walk-on, Stukes competed with the same passion and toughness as a senior captain as he did when he was a wide-eyed freshman straining for a scholarship. Despite some wasted movements in his transitions, he closes space in coverage with the ball awareness to disrupt the catch point. He plays with toughness and physicality near the line, although he needs to clean up things as a tackler. Overall, Stukes can be too reactionary at times, but he is an instinctive athlete who plays with quiet confidence and valuable versatility. He projects best in the nickel, while offering outside or single-high flexibility.”

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Third Round Option: Chandler Rivers, Duke

Traits aren’t as much of a factor when getting into the third round and beyond, which is good for Rivers, who has excellent production but is smaller in stature.

At 5-foot-9, he could end up being the answer, even if it’s temporarily, at corner for a Cincinnati defense currently slating Jalen Davis to be the starter.

Rivers played 52 games with 45 starts at Duke despite receiving offers from bigger schools. Duke’s academic reputation attracted him.

He started six games as a freshman and became an integral part of the Blue Devils’ defense over the next several seasons.

Brugler: “Rivers turns you off with his size, but then immediately draws you back in with his on-field play. He transitions cleanly in press man to stay in phase, annoy receivers and position his body to contest throws. He reads the quarterback well from depth, with the burst to close and very little wasted movement when he trusts his instincts. He is a missile in run support, although his lack of size severely limits his margin for error as a tackler. He likes to be coached and has the mental toughness to bounce back quickly after a misstep. Overall, Rivers is a spirited, undersized cornerback with the fluidity and foot quickness to stay attached in coverage and compete at the catch point. His lack of size will limit his landing spots, but he has a long NFL career awaiting him.”

Fourth Round Option: Ephesians Prysock, Washington

In addition to being on this year’s draft class’ All Name Team, Prysock has a couple of things the Bengals covet – traits and an ability to play through injuries.

Not that he had any specific injuries, but Prysock never missed a game in four seasons at Arizona and Washington.

The 6-3 corner had 21 passes defended the last three seasons and has length and speed to go with his height.

He’s a project, but many fourth rounders are.

Brugler: A tall, long-limbed athlete, Prysock can carry receivers vertically or close on throws with linear burst. He uses his length to affect the catch point but tends to be handsy through routes and isn’t natural playing the football. He doesn’t consistently trust his technique or speed, which is the root of several of his issues, leaving him unbalanced and tardy to react. Overall, Prysock has rare physical traits that are hard to find at the position, although he is still learning how to maximize those tools in coverage. He will appeal to both press-heavy and zone-based schemes as a developmental dart throw.”

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama defensive back Domani Jackson (DB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sixth Round Option: Domani Jackson, Alabama

When it comes to taking a late-round flyer, it’s rarely a bad idea to tap into a school as talent rich as Alabama.

Jackson started 23 games for the Crimson Tide the last two seasons after transferring from USC. He had nine passes defended in 2024 but only one last year.

A record-setting sprinter in high school and five-star recruit in football, Jackson has the tools to get him in the door to work on some of his flaws.

Brugler: Jackson flashes the linear speed that made him a record-setting sprinter in high school. However, his cover instincts and understanding of the nuances of his position aren’t on the same level. He is late to transition from his backpedal and can get turned around with his match movements. He needs to do a better job tracking the quarterback through the route and play stronger through the catch (only one pass breakup in 2025). Overall, Jackson is a battle-tested size-speed athlete, but his inconsistent eye discipline and short-area movements held him back on his college tape. Improvements in those areas — and a role on special teams — can get him on an NFL roster.

Seventh Round Option: Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

The “other” Styles in the draft, Lorenzo played for Golden at Notre Dame in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State and winning a national title against the Irish in 2024.

In addition to starting 10 games in 2025, Styles had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown.

He’ll turn 24 opening weekend, but he just as his teammate of the same name – linebacker Sonny Styles – did in Indy, Lorenzo tested great at the Combine.

He would be an intriguing seventh-round option – think DJ Ivey a couple of years ago.

Brugler: “Styles turned heads at the NFL combine with his rare testing speed, which translates to the field in his ability to carry deep speed or burst to close. But he doesn’t consistently play fast on tape because of delays in his reads or panic moments that take him out of position. Though he is still piecing things together in coverage, he made clear improvements with his reliability in run support. Overall, Styles doesn’t have NFL-level cover skills or anticipation right now, but he has enough explosiveness (and an

impressive pedigree). His potential impact on special teams should keep him in the mix for a spot on the back end of the roster or practice squad as he continues to develop.”

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