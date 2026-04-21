Pair of Late-Round Bengals Draft Options Reveal Meetings With Cincinnati

A few more reported prospect visits popped up for the Bengals this week as they get ready to use seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, starting at No. 41. Arye Pulli noted a visit with Missouri offensive guard Keagan Trost, and Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo highlighted a visit with Kentucky guard Jager Burton.

According to the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board, Trost is ranked 152nd overall.

"Multiple teams have shown interest in him," Pulli wrote about Trost. "He had five pre-draft visits and recently held virtual meetings with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and Atlanta Falcons, according to a source. While there are many highly regarded offensive linemen in this class, Trost's versatility appears to set him apart from the others."

The Missouri product could be a good option for one of Cincinnati's two sixth-round picks at No. 189 and No. 199.

Late-Round Maulers

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Burton is ranked a little lower on the consensus big board at No. 178 overall. He's another strong late-round draft candidate for the Bengals.

They are clearly interested in him after going the furthest lengths possible to meet in person for a Top 30 visit.

"I had Top 30 visits with the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tennessee Titans. I’ve probably met with all 32 teams via Zoom calls. I’ve done a couple of teams more than once [virtually]. I’m fortunate to be in this situation. Even those teams I made in-person visits with, we met on Zoom as well," Burton told Melo.

Cincinnati now has just three picks in the top 185 selections of this upcoming draft after trading away No. 10 for Dexter Lawrence on Saturday, so the late-round choices are taking on a bit more importance this cycle.

Landing a starter in that range for Zac Taylor and his crew could be the difference in at least one win or loss this coming season.

"We're light years ahead of where we were last year," Taylor said at the 2026 NFL Combine. "We were talking scheme every day and trying to get up to speed on where our current players are because a lot of these guys were, obviously, not here. We'd just hired them. So, now, we've immediately - we didn't take a very long vacation. We were back in the office very quickly for the reason of being on top of free agency and the draft process so that we can get all of the information and all of our thoughts and feelings on players to Duke and his staff."

Check out the full looks at Burton and Trost below:

Jager Burton’s #NFL Draft Buzz Is Growing—And It’s Easy to See Why



Had a visit with the #Bengals as well.



https://t.co/nga9BbYUHl via @JustinM_NFL — BENGALS TALK 🗣 (@BengalsTalk) April 20, 2026

The #Saints recently hosted Missouri OL Keagen Trost for a private workout, per source.



Trost had five pre-draft visits and recently had virtual meetings with the following teams:



🏈 Bengals

🏈 Cowboys

🏈 Eagles

🏈 Falconshttps://t.co/olMcai5yuP — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) April 20, 2026

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