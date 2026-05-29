Picking the Bengals' Ideal Fit Among Available Free Agents Points Spotlight at 6-Time All Pro LB

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano recently published an article where he listed the ideal landing spot for his top 32 remaining free agents.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, Manzano picked his No. 8 free agent, linebacker Bobby Wagner, as the ideal fit.

“Cincinnati finally made improvements to its poor defense, but spent most of the offseason working on the defensive line, with the trade for Dexter Lawrence II, and the signings of Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen,” Manzano wrote

“The back end of the defense still needs plenty of help, but all these holes likely won’t be fixed in one year. However, it would go a long way if Cincinnati added Wagner to patrol the middle of the field to make sure everything goes smoothly for this new-look front. Yes, Wagner was an issue in coverage for the Commanders last year, but he’s still a quality sideline-to-sideline playmaker, and his high football IQ would benefit any team.”

The thought process makes a lot of sense.

Wagner is a six-time All Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler. He has missed two games in the last 10 seasons. He has a Super Bowl ring and has played in 19 career playoff games. And he was Pro Football Focus’ No. 8-ranked linebacker in 2025 at the age of 35.

His talent and leadership would have a huge impact on a Cincinnati linebacker group that is counting on Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter to make a significant leap after shaky rookie seasons.

And that last part might be the biggest reason why the Bengals wouldn’t make this move.

They’re counting on Knight and Carter not only this year, but as foundational pieces into the future. Bringing in Wagner would stunt Carter’s development in particular.

Would Wagner Help or Stunt Development of Bengals Young LBs?

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The way the Bengals see it, the best way to help Knight and Carter is to surround them with talent, not replace them with it.

Adding Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe in front of them and Bryan Cook behind them is going to make their jobs infinitely easier.

Trading for Lawrence, in particular, has raised optimism among the fanbase that the Bengals are changing their ways and more willing to step into win-now mode with big swings.

But it’s not as though Knight and Carter were treading water – and sometimes sinking – for the entirely of their rookie seasons. There was a clear arc of improvement as the team moved into the second half of 2025.

Should one of them get hurt, Wagner absolutely should be the first call the Bengals make.

But being an emergency contact is about the extent of the hope Cincinnati fans should have.

The Bengals have been reluctant to sign players beyond the age of 30, and Wagner turns 36 in June.

You can look at Wagner’s resume – 10 games missed in 14 seasons – and either say durability is not an issue or the law of averages of breathing down his neck.

Wagner has appeared in 219 games with 217 starts, a remarkable achievement.

Any decision also has to involve finances, but that wouldn’t be the biggest argument against adding Wagner to the roster.

He signed a one-year, $9 million extension with the Commanders last year.

He played 2024 on a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Commanders.

In 2023, it was one-year, $5.5 million with the Seahawks.

Financially the Bengals could make it work by cutting some players with higher cap hits or asking quarterback Joe Burrow to renegotiate his contract.

But again, the team has spent the offseason shouting how much confidence it has in Knight and Carter. Signing Wagner would fly in the face of that.

Maybe the reason Wagner is still unsigned is because he’s content to sit out the offseason and perhaps even much of training camp and then come riding in to rescue a team in need after an injury makes them desperate.

Manzano is correct in that of the available free agents, Wagner makes the most sense for the Bengals.

But it’s not likely to happen without an injury putting the Bengals in a dire spot.

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