Potential Bengals Late-Round Draft Target Reveals Desire To Play For Dad's Favorite Team

Landon Robinson has seemed like a tailor-made fit for the Bengals this draft cycle for months, and that got hammered home even more on Wednesday. FOX Sports Jordan Schultz caught up with the Navy defensive tackle this week.

Robinson noted he grew up watching the Bengals a lot because his dad was a fan of the team, and they are at the top of his list when it comes to potential NFL homes.

Childhood Memories

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) fumbles after colliding with Army Black Knights linebacker Baylor Newsom (21) on a punt return at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Cincinnati hosted Robinson for a top-30 draft visit on Tuesday. It was his final visit ahead of next week's draft, April 23-25.

"I loved to watch football," Robinson told Schultz. "And no matter what it was, I was just always very intrigued by the game. So I would watch any team. I'd watch the Rams, I'd watch the Bengals. I'd watch the Browns. Any team, obviously, would be a blessing to play for, but my dad always watched the Bengals. He was a big Bengals fan, so it'd be really cool to play for them, and of course, every other team."

According to the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board, Robinson is ranked 181st overall, making him a great candidate for one of Cincinnati's two sixth-round picks (No. 189 and No. 199).

It makes a ton of sense to boost the defensive line depth with Robinson, who would be ranked much higher if he weighed in at a larger size than 5-foot-11, 293 pounds.

"I think we can, and just interviewing a lot of the guys the last couple of days, I can't get into names, whatever, but just really impressed with a lot of them and the recall of their systems, and that's the most important thing," Bengals defensive coordinator said about helping the defensive line in the draft. "It's not really a function of what you teach them or what you know; it's a function of how well they recall their systems, what nuances they can grasp, and how well they can relate those concepts to the big picture, as well as how effectively they communicate that. And it's been exciting to go through that process with a lot of these guys and just a lot of really, really good young talent that we've met."

Check out the full clip with Robinson below:

Navy DT Landon Robinson, who grew up in Ohio, would be honored just to play in the NFL, but…



“My dad always watched the Bengals. He was a big Bengals fan. So it’d be really cool to play for them.” https://t.co/17Hr5MIMkR pic.twitter.com/ZW9WloJe3q — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 15, 2026

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