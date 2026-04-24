One Question That Could Define Bengals’ Plans on Day Two of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Bengals didn't have a pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They traded it to the Giants in exchange for Dexter Lawrence II.

A big, physical defensive tackle was needed. Lawrence completely changes the feel of a Bengals defense that needs to improve in a major way.

Cincinnati isn't done adding defensive help. They're targeting multiple defenders in round two.

One big question looms over the Bengals going into Friday night: How do the Bengals feel about Jermod McCoy's health?

McCoy's Medicals

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is unable to make a catch while against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy's health could be a deciding factor in what the Bengals do in the second round. They have the 9th pick of the second round (41st overall). McCoy is without a doubt a first round talent. The Bengals absolutely need one, maybe even two cornerbacks.

If he was fully healthy, McCoy would've been a top 15 pick last night. That isn't the case. Teams are concerned with McCoy's short-term and long-term health. He's coming off of a torn ACL, but there's been speculation that he could need surgery for another knee issue.

"It's not the ACL that he had reconstructed," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported this week. "My understanding is the ACL itself is fine. All the scans look good. The concern is about a bone plug that was used to repair a cartilage defect in his knee. Some of the doctors that have seen his scans are concerned that he will need another surgery to replace that bone plug, which would be an extensive recovery."

If the Bengals and the rest of the NFL feel like McCoy needs a second surgery and will miss another season, then there's reason to believe he could fall well beyond Cincinnati's second round selection.

On the flip side, if the Bengals are comfortable with McCoy's medicals, then they could be getting a steal at pick 41.

It's also worth noting that McCoy's health could impact the Bengals' desire to take a cornerback in round two. If he is off of their board due to medicals, then they may be more inclined to take one of the other cornerbacks in round two to ensure they get a player they like.

The best remaining cornerbacks include Colton Hood, Brandon Cisse, D'Angelo Ponds and Avieon Terrell.

For more on who the Bengals could target in round two, check out our article breaking down the top players remaining here.

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