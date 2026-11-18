For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals are getting Bill Vinovich as the referee in Week 11.

Last year it was a road game at Pittsburgh in Week 11, with the Steelers prevailing 34-12 following the Bengals’ bye week.

This will be Vinovich’s 20th Bengals game as a head referee, putting him ahead of Clete Blakeman for the most among active white hats.

Blakeman originally was scheduled to work his 18th Bengals’ game on Sunday Night against the Steelers last week, but the FAA’s ground stoppage of flights Friday forced the NFL to shuffle the assignments.

That resulted in Don Willard working his first and second career games as a head referee – and on the same day Willard did the Dolphins-Colts game in Indianapolis then drove with three other officials, including Cincinnati resident Terry Killens, to Paycor for the Sunday night game.

Bengals Have Losing Record with Bill Vinovich as Referee

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFL referee Bill Vinovich during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals are 8-11 with Vinovich on the call.

The Commanders are 6-13 with him.

One of the longest tenured officials in the league, Vinovich became a head referee in 2004, although he took a five-season hiatus from 2007-11.

He’s earned playoff assignments every year since he returned, including three Super Bowls.

Among Vinovich’s 19 Bengals game is the 2021 AFC Championship Game victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Including that game, three of the last five Cincinnati contests Vinovich has worked have gone to overtime.

Vinovich ranks 16th among the 17 regular referees with just 12.5 accepted penalties per game.

He worked the Raiders-Seahawks game Sunday, which featured just two accepted penalties. That’s the fewest in the league this year. The next lowest number is six (49ers-Rams in Week 1 and Seahawks-Chiefs in Week 7).

Last year Vinovich and his crew had the fourth most accepted penalties at 13.53.

Vinovich’s crew has called just 27 offensive holding penalties this year, the fewest in the league.

Their 24 pass interference penalties are second most.

Here is a look at the previous 19 Bengals games Vinovich has worked:

Week 11, 2025: Steelers 34, Bengals 12

Bengals 8-67; Steelers 8-76

Week 5, 2024: Ravens 41, Bengals 38 (OT)

Bengals 4-34; 5-21

Week 14, 2023: Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT)

Bengals 3-25; Vikings 4-22

Week 8, 2022: Browns 32, Bengals 13

Bengals 2-6; Browns 6-56

AFC CG 2021: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT)

Chiefs 2-11; Bengals 4-30

Week 18, 2021: Browns 21, Bengals 16

Bengals 4-32; Browns 4-46

Week 12, 2021: Bengals 41, Steelers 10

Bengals 3-18; Steelers 4-30

Week 5, 2021: Packers 25, Bengals 22 (OT)

Bengals 2-21; Packers 2-10

Week 4, 2019: Steelers 27, Bengals 3

Bengals 8-60; Steelers 4-37

Week 7, 2018: Chiefs 45, Bengals 10

Bengals 8-58; Chiefs 8-49

Week 7, 2017: Steelers 29, Bengals 14

Steelers 1-5; Bengals 5-54

Week 15, 2016: Steelers 24, Bengals 20

Bengals 8-86; Steelers 7-104

Week 4, 2016: Bengals 22, Dolphins 7

Bengals 6-40; Dolphins 7-68

Week 16, 2014: Bengals 37, Broncos 28

Bengals 7-45; Broncos 6-72

Week 2, 2014: Bengals 24, Falcons 10

Bengals 7-55; Falcons 7-56

Week 14, 2012: Cowboys 20, Bengals 19

Bengals 8-70; Cowboys 6-49

Week 4, 2006: Patriots 38, Bengals 13

Bengals 9-74; Patriots 7-61

Week 8, 2005: Bengals 21, Packers 14

Bengals 3-58; Packers 7-29

Week 9, 2004: Bengals 26, Cowboys 3

Bengals 4-20; Cowboys 7-46

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