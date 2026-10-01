Report: Bengals Showed Interest in Former Return Man Before Jaguars Week Roster Shakeup

The Bengals brought back a familiar face in Mitchell Tinsley this week to their active roster and almost sparked another reunion as well.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan, who covers the New York Giants, noted on X Wednesday night that Cincinnati had interest in signing Charlie Jones off the Giants practice squad before he eventually signed with the team onto New York's active group.

Cincinnati released return man Ke'Shawn Williams on Tuesday and then brought him back on Wednesday as they go through some roster shuffling amidst cluster injuries to their wide receivers and secondary. Tinsley is in line to be wide receiver No. 3 this week, while Dohnte Meyers will slot into the offense and take back both returning roles from Williams.

"On the timing of WR/KR Charlie Jones’ promotion to the Giants’ active roster, sources told the Bengals were interested in bringing him back after cutting Ke’Shawn Williams, who had a costly muffed punt Sunday. Jones came to New York confident he’d get an opportunity sooner rather than later, and it comes now in Week 4," Duggan posted on X Thursday afternoon.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor noted the shuffling on Wednesday afternoon.

“Just trying to get the 53 guys that can help us this Sunday… Felt the need to get Mitch back in here, felt the need to get Tanner (Hudson) up. And so those were just made off of that,” Taylor said.

He is pressing DJ Ivey into a starting cornerback role with both the team's slot cornerbacks injured and Dax Hill moving from outside to inside because of that. It's about finding the best combination of talent to throw at a strong Jacksonville offense so far.

"I think he's gotten better every single year. He had a lot of confidence in the training camp," Taylor said about Ivey on Wednesday. "He's getting opportunities in these games, and so I do have a lot of confidence in DJ Ivey ... Experience. He's just learned from all the reps that he's gotten. Longer guy (6-1). He's been able to cover guys in some specialty roles and filled in outside when we needed him."

Cincinnati takes on the Jaguars with a different depth chart on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

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