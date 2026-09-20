'Send A Message In Hostile Territory' - Zac Taylor on Bengals 20-6 Win Against Houston

The Bengals defense dominated in Sunday's 20-6 victory over Houston, launching Cincinnati to 2-0 in consecutive seasons. This time they escaped relatively healthy from playing an AFC contender and can build on another team win with star magic sprinkled in.

Head coach Zac Taylor loved how they battled in "hostile territory."

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FOX19's Jeremy Rauch noted on X Cincinnati allowed six points or less in a road game for the first time in Taylor's tenure.

"We talked last night about what type of team we're gonna be: we're gonna pack up, take on the road, get off the bus, send a message in hostile territory. Our defense set the tone for that doing a great job, early in the first half, getting them off the field, helping the offense with the field position.

"We couldn't capitalize on it early. Then they had the field goal that we maybe influenced the snap. Who knows? And then Dexter (Lawrence) getting that fourth-and-one stop. So he may have impacted two plays right there just from where he's at. So really proud of the way that our defense played, all the sack production, all the plays on the ball. Really proud of our team overall."

The whole team executed well, including Evan McPherson again, who hit a 57-yard long kick on a 2-2 day.

The Bengals can carry this into a road battle in Pittsburgh next week. The defensive line looks like it could get after Aaron Rodgers (four sacks, seven QB hits against Houston).

"I got to hand it to our special teams unit, our punt team," Taylor said. "I think they had seven possessions inside the 25, eight-yard line, 10-yard line, 12-yard line. Like, that's a long day, and that's the type of defense we want teams to go 90 on. And we feel like we got the offense to capitalize on that, score more points than we did. But it is a hard-fought day going against that defense, and so just proud of the way that all three phases came together."

Cincinnati sits alone at the top of the AFC North entering Week 3 of the 2026 season.

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