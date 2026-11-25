There's always a game every fan base would like to have back at the end of a season. For Cincinnati Bengals fans, that game happened on Monday night.

The Bengals had a chance to take care of business on the road in a Monday night showdown with the Washington Commanders. Instead, the rest of the week is being spent wondering how the Bengals allowed the Commanders to grab the 22-20 win.

The offense was a shell of itself for most of the first half, while the defense crumbled during crunch time. The pass rush was solid in the first half, earning three sacks, but looked a little gassed in the second half, resulting in zero sacks. Which begs the question: where is Shemar Stewart?

Missing In Action

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (94) reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' 2025 first round pick has been non-existent for the franchise this season. On Monday night, Stewart didn't even play a snap. Looking at his performance this season, Stewart has only played 52 snaps for the Bengals.

A team that is looking for help in the pass rush is not getting it from a player who was selected in a premium spot just two drafts ago. To make matters worse, Stewart is on a path to being one of the worst pass rushers to be selected in the first round in the last twenty drafts.

According to Gridiron Grading, Stewart is off to the slowest start of any edge rusher drafted in the first round in the last 20 years. This chart was created using each player's Pro Football Focus grades.

Where Does The Blame Go?

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (94) celebrates with fans after defeating the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, Stewart should take some blame for not being able to translate his game at the NFL level. However, the Bengals front office had to know this pick could have always been a high-risk, high-reward situation.

Stewart was not known as a player to rack up sacks during his college career. In three seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies, Stewart had just 4.5 sacks.

The current pass rush situation also can go back to the team not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Well, they made one move, then decided it wasn't the right move, but let's just leave that in the past.

Now, the Bengals are hoping for edge depth and a running back who can show any life in the backfield as they quickly approach the end of the season. The only problem is that the team will have to make do with what they currently have.

Shemar Stewart is off to arguably the slowest start for a Round 1 EDGE in the last 20 years.



History hasn’t been kind to the guys in the bottom left quadrant. pic.twitter.com/DJGEwoSaRw — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 25, 2026

Looking a bit deeper into this, the data matches the eye test on Boye Mafe/Myles Murphy usage.



The Bengals have continued to rely more heavily on them with last night being the most all season.



This isn’t going to be sustainable, and they can’t lose one of them. https://t.co/DLTpQ7oshm pic.twitter.com/N4Mp3zxRMr — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 24, 2026

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