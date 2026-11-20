Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is well aware how well he and the offense as a whole have been playing.

What he wouldn’t acknowledge is that has any meaning heading into Monday night at Washington, or that the record pace he’s on has any bearing on what the second half of the season will look like.

“Every game has its own world and, and every game is gonna require something different out of us,” Burrow said. “Not every game has to be pretty for us to win, but certainly it helps when it is.”

The last few weeks have been better than good.

Burrow is on pace to break his own franchise records in almost every category in addition to having one of the best seasons in NFL history.

Through nine games, his stats are better than most of the recent MVP winners at this point.

“Pace doesn’t mean anything to me,” Burrow said. “We’re just past the halfway point. There’s a lot of football to be played.”

Blitz-Beating Burrow, Bengals To Be Tested by Commanders D

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets a play in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there’s one thing from the first nine games that could be relevant Monday night, and moving into December, it’s how good Burrow has been against the blitz.

It’s something he’s always been good at, but like most parts of his game, it’s hitting astronomical heights this season.

He was 11 of 11 for 181 yards – 16.5 yards per attempt – in Sunday night’s 38-18 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And when blitzed over the last three games, Burrow is 30 of 33 for 391 yards with five touchdowns and one interception for a passer rating of 143.

Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said the offense’s mindset has been “please blitz us.”

Washington will acquiesce.

Led by defensive coordinator and former Bengals assistant Daronte Jones, the Commanders are blitzing at the third highest rate in the league this season.

“We have to be on our Ps and Qs in protection,” Burrow said. “I’ve got to know where my hot reads are and where I can get the ball out quickly. Gotta be ready for Cover 0.

“It starts with the protection plan, No. 1, and then you have to go out and execute it,” he continued. “Our running backs are two of the best at picking those blitzes up, and we always have a great plan and a great feel for how teams want to blitz and want to attack us. Our offensive line has obviously done a great job the last couple of weeks. And when you can pick those blitzes up, there's a lot of space out there.”

While the Commanders bring a lot of pressure, they don’t have a success rate to match.

They rank 12th in pressures (86), 17th in quarterback hits (53) and 23rd in sacks (18).

The Steelers threw a lot of pressure at Burrow on Sunday night but not only couldn’t get home, they got repeatedly burned.

That will be the goal again Monday night for Burrow and the offense.

“They certainly are an aggressive defense,” Burrow said. “When you face an aggressive defense, if you don't make them pay for being that way, then they're going to continue to do it.”

Watch Burrow's full comments below: