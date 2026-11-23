Longtime Pittsburgh Steeler and AFC North rival Cameron Heyward had high praise for Joe Burrow Tuesday afternoon on the Rich Eisen Show.

The six-time All-Pro defensive tackle called Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow the best quarterback the Steelers have played against so far this season.

Heyward praised Burrow’s timely delivery and consistency, noting that he has two strong receivers and that Cincinnati’s offense is performing well week after week.

"He's got two really good receivers (Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase), and their offense is humming. Week in and week out, they're delivering," said Heyward.

The Bengals offense has been humming. The Bengals offense has the fourth-most points scored in the NFL, averaging 30.3 points per game. The Bengals are also first in passing, thanks to Joe Burrow.

"Of the Quarterbacks we faced this year, Burrow's got to be at the top. You know, it's not really a shot at anybody, but when you look at what Burrow did this past week, he delivers the ball on time." Heyward told Rich Eisen.

Burrow is having an MVP-caliber season so far and leads the NFL in most major passing categories. Entering Week 11 Burrow was second in the NFL in passing yards with 2,795, only behind Jordan Love by 43 yards, and Love has played one more game than Burrow already this year, not having his bye week yet. Burrow leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 27 and, most impressively, leads the NFL in completion percentage at an incredible 72.4%.

This was the second time Heyward had played the Bengals, having played them back in Week 3, defeating the Bengals 30-27. Eisen asked whether anything was different about Joe Burrow's approach on Sunday compared to earlier in the season.

"I don't think anything's changed in that. I think we were able to make some more plays, but you know, if you read out the scouting report, he did everything he said he was going to do, and man, the consistency is there. And you leave that game scratching your head and saying, 'What could you have done better?'" Heyward said.

Joe Burrow is turning heads across the NFL and putting on a show as he leads the Bengals to a 7-2 record and the top of the AFC North. Burrow continues to show week in and week out why he is the frontrunner for MVP, with plenty of highlights to back it up.

"You hate to be on somebody's clinic tape, but shoot, you've got to absorb it and move the hell on," Heyward said.

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