Potential Bengals Star Addition 'Got Plenty Left' For Contending NFL Teams

DeAndre Hopkins is still hanging around in free agency as a potential cherry-on-top addition for the Bengals' stellar 2026 offseason. He recently talked with the NFL on Sirius XM about his plans for the upcoming campaign.

Cincinnati is a landing spot he's talked glowingly about before. Joe Burrow is one of the top quarterbacks he'd like to play with.

Stuff Left In The Tank

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) runs after a catch as Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Oren Burks (42) and cornerback DJ Turner II (20) make the tackle during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"I still got a lot of ball left," Hopkins said this week. "But it's not a situation I'm sitting here trying to force or go out and be the regular-season superstar because that's for the young guys, man. That's for the people whom they want to develop and give those contracts to in the future.

"I know in my position, I'm a utility guy. I'm a special situation kind of guy. I can go out there and beat anybody one-on-one at any time, but as of late, I've been a third-down guy. I wasn't used in the red zone last year. But (on) third down, they're gonna put D-Hop in, they're gonna come to me. I don't think that'll change anytime soon."

Hopkins, 34, dove into his desire to play with Burrow during an interview with Sports Illustrated in May.

"I think Joe is one of the best," Hopkins said while attending the Kentucky Derby. "I love his game, his toughness. He took his team to a Super Bowl early in his career, and I feel like he can get back there with a little bit of help."

He's likely more of a specialist threat at this point in his career, but Hopkins could still help Cincinnati in that sense. The former All-Pro notched 22 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The veteran knows where he stands in the league's hierarchy as he looks for the best fit/winning chance to go after entering his mid-30s.

"I would love to play for a competitor if that time came," Hopkins said on the show. "But I'm not in any rush to go out and be a regular-season superstar because, for me, I'm not getting a contract extension."

Check out the full interview with the three-time All-Pro star below:

"Going into Year 14, I would love to play for a competitor..."@DeAndreHopkins on his mindset and approach to free agency at this stage of his career.



📻 https://t.co/v3G0iz5IH6#NFLFreeAgency | @KirkMorrison pic.twitter.com/gYuXvYVA8k — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 24, 2026

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