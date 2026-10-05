Three Overreactions From Bengals' 22-17 Loss to Jaguars

After losing to the Jaguars and falling to .500 on the season, it feels as though any momentum the Bengals had after a 2-0 start has completely stalled.

There are many overreactions after the teams Week 4 loss, however there are some that could hold more weight than others.

Here are three overreactions following the Bengals painful loss to the Jaguars.

Zac Taylor Will Never Win A Super Bowl With The Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is safe to say that many completely lost faith in Zac Taylor and his ability to lead the Bengals to the promised land after Sunday's week 4 loss. Taylor is one of the longest tenured head coaches in the league currently behind only names such as Andy Reid, Sean McVay, and Kyle Shanahan.

Unlike those names though, Taylor is the only one with a losing record of 59-66-1. The others also have multiple Super Bowl appearances throughout their respective tenures, where Taylor's only appearance happened in 2021.

Playmaker Trade

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs against Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another large reaction following Sunday's loss is that the team must trade for another playmaker, whether it be on offense or defense. Jordan Battle in particular struggled heavily against the Jaguars and has shown little to no progress in a contract year. After injuries to both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, there have been calls to acquire a name such as Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Cardinals.

Of the players available for the Bengals to acquire, Harrison makes the most sense as he has failed to make an impact in Arizona due to poor quarterback play. He would immediately give Joe Burrow another weapon on offense, and set the Bengals offense up with a dynamic receiver trio they have missed ever since Tyler Boyd left town.

There is Now Concern Regarding Joe Burrow's Play

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks off the field following a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 4. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joe Burrow completed over 70% of his passes for 428 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Those impressive stats however do not tell the full story as Burrow tossed two crucial interceptions that ended up as the difference in the game.

This has caused some to question whether or not Burrow is the same quarterback he has been throughout his career as turnovers have occurred much more often than they used to. Last season after returning from injury, Burrow tossed a costly pick-six that ultimately ended any remaining hope to the Bengals playoff aspirations. This season he has now found himself involved in two different errors that cost the team possible victories both last week, and now recently during Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

With this recent string of mistakes, Burrow's performance's are now going to be a key storyline to monitor going forward until we see him regain his past excellence.

Longest tenured head coaches in the NFL:



Andy Reid: 3x Superbowl champion



Sean McVay: Superbowl champion, 103-65 overall record



Kyle Shanahan: 3x Superbowl appearances, 94-72 overall record



Zac Taylor: 1x Superbowl appearance (loss), 59-66-1



Make it make sense man — Don (@Sonferroni) October 4, 2026

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