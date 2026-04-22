'We Gotta Go Win:' Bengals Can't Afford to Lose After Dexter Lawrence Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have been a Super Bowl contender off and on over the past few years, but they've battled injuries that have kept them from reaching their full potential. To make matters worse, the Bengals have had one of the worst defenses in the league for a few years.

The Bengals finally made their big move on defense this offseason by adding Dexter Lawrence in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A trade like this is a clear indication that the front office is trying to win right now. The city is buzzing with excitement, too.

Following the Bengals addition of Lawrence, head coach Zac Taylor has been vocal that they need to win now. At this point, the Bengals can't afford to lose.

Zac Taylor Sends Message After Trade

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So it's one of those things that just elevates everybody, and we gotta go win. You add Dexter, you add all these guys on defense that we've added," Taylor said after adding Lawrence. "Again, credit upstairs to personnel and those guys for getting these guys down here in the locker room, because you can just feel the presence of everybody we've added on top of the guys that we already have, young and old.

"And we got a really great collection of guys. We're in a tremendous position going into the draft this weekend to just add pieces on either side of the ball that can help us go win. But I'm really excited about the position we're in today."

The Bengals can't afford to lose now. They traded a top draft pick to acquire a 28-year-old defensive tackle with a bit of an injury history. It's a risk. They're mortgaging the future to try to win now.

The only way the Bengals can make this trade worth the investment is by winning. The coaching staff knows it. The players know it. There is going to be a lot of pressure on the team this season.

If they don't win right away, the fans could grow restless. Either way, it's an exciting time for Bengals fans, players, and coaches. But the pressure is growing in the Queen City.

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