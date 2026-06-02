Where do Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Rank as Coach-QB Duo? New Hierarchy Surfaces During 2026 Offseason

The Bengals have enjoyed plenty of success during the Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor era. Ever since Burrow arrived in Cincinnati and got to work with Taylor, the Bengals have fielded one of the most prolific offenses in the league.

Where exactly do they rank though in terms of a coach/QB duo in the league?

The Bengals Have Top 10 Coach/QB Duo

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor head for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Sports Illustrated, Taylor and Burrow rank 10th overall among coach and quarterback pairings in the NFL. SI's Matt Verderame noted Taylor's 52-63-1 record, with some context.

"Most of Taylor’s time in Cincinnati has been marked by underachievement, as evidenced by his 52-63-1 record, including three consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance" Verderame noted. "While some of that can be explained by Burrow missing 16 games over that span, the Bengals are also just 19–16 when he plays. If this were any other ownership group, Taylor would be on an annual hot seat."

Verderame acknowledged Burrow's ability as a superstar with the only question being his availability.

"With Burrow, the only question is availability. In his six-year career, he hasn’t played in 23 games. When healthy, he’s a superstar. In 2024, he led the league with 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns" Verderame wrote. "He’s also reached a Super Bowl and two AFC championship games. Lining up with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside, Burrow is poised for another great season—if he’s upright."



Make Or Break Season For Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about newly signed defense tackle Dexter Lawrence in a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pressure for Burrow points towards his ability to stay healthy, for Taylor he faces a season where the front office showered him with ample pieces, including the uncharacteristic move of trading away a Top-10 draft pick for an elite talent in defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Taylor must show he is capable of leading this team on another deep playoff run after all the moves.

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