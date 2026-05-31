Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hasn't participated in the offseason program. Chase has worked out away from team facilities.

It hasn't been a major talking point, but it's certainly noteworthy, especially with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Dexter Lawrence participating in the offseason program.

Chase Addressed His Absence

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) gets to his feet after catching a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chase hosted over 300 kids at his annual camp at Sycamore High School. The star receiver made it clear that he's on the same page as the Bengals, despite not attending the offseason program to this point.

“It’s just giving my body a rest at the end of the day,” Chase said during his annual Pro Camp. “I work very hard. My coaches can vouch for me and my teammates can vouch for me, so at the end of the day, I’m not doing anything wrong. I talk to the team and give them my information so I do a good job of that.”

Chase is doing his normal offseason routine, but plans to join his teammates soon. OTA's start on Tuesady.

"Right now, it's a lot of in shape, trying to be in shape. Can't wait to get back,” Chase said. “Obviously, I'm going to be back soon. Really just a lot of trying to be in shape, correct my stuff that I got going on, brave myself and try to be back better than last year.”

Chase Reacts to Dexter Lawrence Trade

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Giants in exchange for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Chase reacted to the move on Saturday during his camp.

"Honestly, it was very impactful for one," Chase said. "And two, it was very surprising. Honestly, I didn't see it coming. So, it was a great pick for us. I'm glad we got a chance to make a big impact on the defensive side. I think he's going to come in and play a big role. Can't wait to show the critics and show what we can do. That's what it's all about."

That aligns with what Chase said ahead of the Super Bowl when he discussed the possibility of the Bengals making a big trade on defense.

"Yeah, everybody knows the term defense wins championships, and we've got to start with that first," Chase said. "First thing, we've got to work on that, and then we can worry about the offensive side. We got the weapons for that. We've been having the weapons. But by far, everybody knows that defense has the right to get back here."

Ja'Marr Chase held his annual youth camp today.



Uno on his preference for personal work instead of the team's voluntary practices, and his take on the offseason moves:



"I'm not doing anything wrong. I make sure I talk back with the team and give them information."@WLWT pic.twitter.com/u3HnQWVulS — Jaron May (@jaron_may) May 30, 2026

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