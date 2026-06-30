Where Lamar Jackson's 4-0 Record vs. Bengals at Paycor Ranks Among Most Dominant Road QBs in NFL History

If Lamar Jackson can lead the Baltimore Ravens to a New Year’s Eve win against the Cincinnati Bengals, he will join a small list of quarterbacks when it comes to road dominance against a specific opponent.

Jackson is 4-0 in four starts at Paycor Stadium. That makes him one of 26 quarterbacks since the 1970 merger to go undefeated on the road (minimum four starts) against a specific opponent.

If Jackson moves to 5-0, he will join a list of 10 other quarterbacks who are 5-0 or better on the road against a specific team.

But he still won’t have the best road record against the Bengals.

That belongs to Neil O’Donnell, who went 6-0 in Cincinnati while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s six times as many wins in Cincinnati as the Bengals quarterback in 1997, going 1-4 in five home starts that season.

The only other quarterbacks with a perfect record in Cincinnati (minimum four starts) are Dan Marino and Dan Fouts, who each went 4-0.

Those are regular-season starts only, obviously. The Bengals beat Fouts and the Chargers in the 1981 AFC Championship Game in the Freezer Bowl in Cincinnati.

The NFL record is 9-0, which was set and tied by the same quarterback. Joe Montana was 9-0 in road games against the Rams and 9-0 in road games against the Saints.

O’Donnell is one of three quarterbacks tied for third at 6-0.

Andrew Luck (at Titans) and Peyton Manning (at Raiders) also had perfect 6-0 road records.

The other quarterbacks at 5-0 whom Jackson can tie on Dec. 31 are:

Jim Zorn (at Jets)

Ron Jaworski (at Saints)

Patrick Mahomes (at Raiders)

Jake Plummer (at Raiders)

Peyton Manning (at Browns)

Jared Goff (at Cardinals)

Bobby Hebert (at Rams)

And here are the other 10 quarterbacks Jackson sits alongside at 4-0:

Michael Vick (at Washington)

Patrick Mahomes (at Chargers)

Terry Bradshaw (at Jets)

Tom Brady (at Eagles)

Bobby Hebert (at Falcons)

Kordell Stewart (at Ravens)

Joe Montana (at Buccaneers)

Jeff Hostetler (at Cardinals)

Ken Stabler (at Bears)

Ken Stabler (at Browns)

If you’re wondering about the Bengals quarterbacks with the best road records against a specific opponent, Joe Burrow could move into a tie for first place on that list this season.

Ken Anderson was 4-1 (.800) at Kansas City.

Burrow is 3-1 (.750) at Pittsburgh. If he can lead the Bengals to a win there in Week 3, he’ll join Anderson at 4-1.

Boomer Esiason was 4-2 at Pittsburgh (.667), while Andy Dalton was 5-3 at Cleveland (.625).

The only other Cincinnati quarterbacks with winning road records are:

Jeff Blake: 3-2 (.600) at Pittsburgh

Ken Anderson 3-2 (.600) at Baltimore Colts

Carson Palmer 4-3 (.571) at Baltimore Ravens

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