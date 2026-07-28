The Bengals' deal to bring in Dexter Lawrence for the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft just gained even more value. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Philadelphia is signing star defensive tackle Jalen Carter to a new market-setting contract extension.

"Breaking: Eagles are signing two-time Pro-Bowl selection Jalen Carter to a four-year, $152 million extension worth up to $160 million, including $106 million guaranteed that now makes him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, per his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. Carter now will be under contract to the Eagles through the 2031 season," Schefter posted on X.

Bigger Bargain

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Spotrac, Lawrence is on an average yearly salary of $28 million with Cincinnati and was the third-highest-paid interior defensive lineman entering the day, but now he is No. 4 behind Carter ($38 million), Jeffery Simmons ($35.27 million), and Chris Jones ($31.75 million).

It's not a massive bump down the list, but every little bit helps Lawrence be a more valuable part of the roster build. He is slated to take up just 4.8% of the 2026 salary cap (maxes at 8.7% in 2028, 7.4% next year), while Carter is taking up 2.2% this season, but 8.7% next season.

All of Cincinnati can't wait to see what Dexter Lawrence brings to the table. Defensive coordinator Al Golden has studied him extensively this offseason, and it got him even more amped to put the pads on his players.

"The biggest thing is there's a lot of single blocks that you know look good on paper and walkthroughs, and those are the ones he's got to win for us when the pads go on or when we're playing a preseason game or scrimmage in Chicago, whatever the case may be," Golden told the media on Monday. "So I've watched it, his lineage and his history. He's done that consistently over time. He's demonstrated that at a high level. He can beat one-on-one blocks."

Lawrence should be a fiend in the passing game. He's the only interior defensive lineman in the league to post 65-plus pressures from the nose tackle spot since 2023.

There are two players with at least 50 (and 60) pressures from the nose tackle spot over the last three combined seasons.



One of them just got dealt for the 10th overall pick.



The other...requested a trade! pic.twitter.com/GiplyohMmi — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) July 27, 2026

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