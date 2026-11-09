Winners and Losers from Bengals Dominant 34-17 Win Over Falcons

There was no jet lag in sight for the Bengals and their offense as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase lit the entire Falcons defense ablaze en route to a 34-17 rout in Madrid. The team now travels back to Cincinnati to prepare for a big game against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Here are five winners and three losers from Sundays win in Madrid:

Winner: Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase makes a catch in the first quarter over the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everyone knew Ja'Marr Chase would have a huge game this season, though he still exceeded expectations for what it would look like.

Chase had the best first half of his career in Madrid, exploding for eight catches, 142 yards, and a touchdown in the first half. His touchdown also tied him with Randy Moss as the only two receivers to record at least seven touchdowns in their first six seasons.

He finished the game as the Bengals leading receiver with 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Loser: D.J. Turner

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II is helped from the field with an injury in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This week is one that Turner will look back on as a disappointment as he had two costly pass interference penalties against Drake London that led to two Falcons touchdowns.

He also missed a key tackle against Bijan Robinson on 3rd and 13 that would have prevented the All-Pro running back from converting.

Winner: Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the 2nd quarter over Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Viva Burrow!

Burrow put on as electric a show as it gets for the crowd in Madrid. He had 18 completions for 234 yards in the first half, with three total touchdowns. He finished the day with 24 completions for 271 yards and four scores.

Burrow has cemented his place in the MVP race for this season and is playing as well as he ever has in his career.

Loser: Al Golden

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden cheers on the defense after as Bengals offense takes over in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The constant mental errors on defense have to end at some point.

An offsides penalty in the first half turned what should have resulted in a Falcons punt into a field goal for Atlanta. Add in Turners two DPI penalties that resulted in touchdowns and all of the Falcons points on the day came from needless errors.

It does not help that Jordan Battle also inexplicably dropped a pick-six that would have slammed the door shut in Madrid. Golden has to drill into this unit and officially put a stop to these mental errors.

Winner: Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5)) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the 3rd quarter over Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Higgins dominated with several tough grabs in key moments, two of which happened in the end zone as he notched two touchdowns on the day along with five catches for 32 yards. He continues to have the best season of his career in this dynamic offense.

Loser: Mike Gesicki

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a pass and turns down field for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gesicki witnessed his touchdown streak come to an end as he only managed two catches for 11 yards on Sunday.

He simply was not a large part of the Bengals gameplan this week. However, he still holds the Bengals record for most consecutive games with a touchdown at five, so he still has his name etched in franchise history regardless.

Winner: The Run Game

Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) reacts after making a first down against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Brown and Samaje Perine finally found light in the run game as both combined for 100 yards on 20 carries with Brown averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Brown also added three catches for 18 yards to his total and both backs played their respective roles as well as they have all season. While it may still benefit the team to add another running back at the trade deadline, the may feel less inclined to do so after this performance.

Winner: Evan McPherson

Cincinnati Bengals punter Ryan Rehkow (8) and kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrate McPherson’s 57-yard field goal in the 2nd quarter over Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Money Mac saw the field for the first time in a couple weeks and nailed both field goal attempts from 57 yards and 43 yards out respectively. McPherson has now extended his franchise record of consecutive field goals to 24.

#Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase has joined Randy Moss as the only WRs in NFL history with 7+ TDs in each of their first six seasons of an NFL career. pic.twitter.com/G4JFX3B7lC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2026

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