Winners and Losers from Bengals Loss Against Jaguars

The Bengals could not overcome their own miscues and fell to 2-2 on the season after the team's

22-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Here are three winners and four losers from Sundays loss at Paycor.

Winner: Tee Higgins

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Ja'Marr Chase left the game, Higgins took matters into his hands to lead the Bengals receiving core with 11 catches for 157 yards off 16 targets. Unfortunately Higgins did not finish the game as he left late in the fourth quarter with a possible groin injury.

With both Higgins and Chase now dealing with injuries, the Bengals receiving core is extremely thin.

Loser: Zac Taylor

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks on the field during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game where the defense forced an early three and out and the crowd hit otherworldly levels of loud, Zac Taylor played conservatively on the offense's first possession. On 4th & 1 at midfield with the offense finding momentum early in the drive, Taylor opted to try and draw the Jaguars offsides. The Jags defense stayed disciplined, Taylor accepted a delay of game penalty and punted on

4th & 6.

This is a game where Taylor should have been as aggressive as possible out of the gate to make a statement that this team recovered from last week's loss.

Winner: Receiver Depth

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) falls after catching the ball during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What an emergence from Dohnte Meyers today. Meyers finished with 7 catches for 82 yards including a diving first down grab on a 3rd & 16 and impressive contested grab on the final drive of the game.

Mitchell Tinsley made a couple impressive plays in his Bengals return as well with his best being a

29-yard sideline toe-tap catch on the final drive. Both Meyers and Tinsley are in line for big roles on the offense, especially if both Chase and Higgins miss time.

Loser: Jordan Battle

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) fights a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) after a catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-1 on the season with a 30-27 loss on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Myles Murphy sack setup the Jaguars offense for a 3rd & 18 and put the defense in position to force Jacksonville's offense off the field on consecutive drives early. Battle however had an inexcusable missed tackle on Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange that allowed him to convert for a first down extending the drive for a field goal later.

On what ended up as the game-winning score for Jacksonville, Battle took a poor angle against running back Chris Rodriguez on a 25-yard touchdown run. His play from this game warrants questions as to whether or not Kyle Dugger should start over him when he returns from injury.

Winner: Dax Hill

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz (17) is covered by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill had pressure on him entering Sunday to perform well in the slot and matchup against Parker Washington for the Jaguars. Needless to say he did just that as Washington ended the day with only three targets, and one catch for seven yards.

Loser: Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks off the field following a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 4. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow and the offense failed to get into the endzone on what could have been the game-winning drive after failing to convert on 4th & 10. That is not why Burrow is a loser from this game though as he tossed a bad interception in the red-zone on a drive where the Bengals could have gained a lead early in the 4th quarter.

Loser: Run Game

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) during the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Failing to establish any positivity in the run game forced the Bengals offense into being as

one-dimensional as possible. Chase Brown and Samaje Perine both accounted for only 12 total carries and 17 yards on the day, with Burrow scrambling three times for six yards.

In the past the offense has managed to cover up a poor run game because of playmakers like Chase and Higgins at receiver. Now with both battling injuries and possibly missing time, it has to emerge as a key component to the offense, something that feels like a pipe dream following this performance.

The Bengals travel to Miami next week to take on the struggling Dolphins, and are attempting to enter their Week 6 bye 3-2.

Chris Rodriguez makes it a two-score game with a 25-yard TD!



JAXvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/EocORsZ5jR — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

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