Zac Taylor Announces Light Injury Game Status List For Titans Matchup

The Bengals are pretty healthy heading into the weekend ahead of their matchup with the Titans. Head Coach Zac Taylor spoke with the media after Friday's practice and confirmed backup safety Kyle Dugger (quad) is going to miss the game and Joe Giles-Harris (calf) is questionable.

Ja'Marr Chase missed one day of practice this week due to rest and a minor ankle injury, but he was a full go in both Thursday and Friday practices.

Meanwhile, the Titans are dealing with a big injury to starting wide receiver Carnell Tate, who missed all of the practices this week with a shoulder injury. He is doubtful along with starting punter Tommy Townsend and running back Tyjae Spears.

No matter who is out there, Cincinnati can't take the Titans lightly even if they are 12.5-point betting favorites and climbing on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bengals also do have to overcome the turnover in the backend of the tight end room.

"That'll certainly be a challenge losing a guy like Erick (all), who brought a lot of toughness to what we do, and then losing Tanner (Hudson), who plays a lot of different roles for us; really, he's so versatile, and we feel so good about him in the pass game too," Joe Burrow said this week. "Now those are two huge losses for us that you can't really replace with just two guys."

Cincinnati's elite passer is confident players like Jack Endries can step up in those roles.

"All the things that we talk about in the pass game, Jack seems just to see it and feel it like the quarterback does," Burrow said. "Obviously he's got a ways to go, just being a rookie and seeing all those different looks in a lot of different spots. But we feel good about where he can go, and he also brings some toughness, I think, in the run game as well. I haven't seen too much of it, obviously, because he hasn't been out there really. But I'm excited to see what he can do."

Cincinnati kicks off against Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Zac says safety Kyle Dugger will be out and LB Joe Giles-Harris questionable.



Ja'Marr Chase obviously good to go. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 30, 2026

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