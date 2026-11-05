Zac Taylor spoke to the media in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday morning, Cincinnati time.

The schedules are shifted in a big way for the Bengals, with all of their practices happening in the afternoon locally and in the morning on Eastern Standard Time.

Taylor gave the latest update on injuries to DJ Turner (heel) and Cedric Johnson (ankle).

According to The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway, Taylor noted a few players would be limited today but did not specify who. A good sign for Turner and Johnson's health that they weren't specificially ruled out.

Cincinnati is 5-2 this season in a close AFC North race with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have had one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, and by far the best over the past month.

Taylor's unit is posting 0.216 EPA/play on offense since Week 5 began (first in the league by a wide margin). They are also first in success rate (58%).

Getting Turner and Johnson back on the field would be a boost for everyone, including that humming offense. Cornerback is a fluid position this week. Cincinnati still doesn't have Jalen Davis back from injured reserve yet.

"Thought he came in there and provided a lot of energy and competed and got Dax back outside," Taylor said about Josh Newton's repps in the game. "This time DJ is down, so now you got different grouping in there. And so that was a little bit of the plan going into the game, and then it evolves when you have an injury. But because those guys keep competing, and they're all ready when their numbers go on."

Cincinnati has practices today and tomorrow before the off day Saturday and show time on Sunday. Joe Burrow is healthy and ready to attack the Falcons as the most impactful passer in the league right now.

"We found a way to win today," Burrow said after beating the Titans. "We're 5-2. We've lost that game for the last three years. It's hard to win. You want to be great, snap in, snap out, but it's not the reality of it. All we can do is keep working hard and get better. You win from wins and losses and good plays and bad plays. That's what the NFL and getting better is. We'll continue to do that."

Cincinnati takes on the Falcons Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Zac Taylor says some of the guys will be limited today, wouldn't specify.



Praised Atlanta as a team, specifically the offense led by Bijan Robinson — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 5, 2026

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