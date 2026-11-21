The Bengals' great offensive line continuity is getting tested on Monday night. Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Saturday that Dalton Risner (knees) is out for the Commanders contest, and Jalen Rivers will continue to fill in for him at right guard.

Cornerback Dax Hill has missed every practice this week due to illness, but expected to play. Missing both players would be a ding to Cincinnati's momentum this season, but the next man up could slot in as the Bengals get ready to field Jalen Davis again following his injured reserve stint.

Rivers was decent last week, posting a 62.4 Pro Football Focus grade against Pittsburgh on 34 snaps.

All in all, here are the statuses from Taylor: Dax Hill (illness) is expected to play, Risner (knees) is out, Kyle Dugger (quad) is questionable.

The Bengals are trying to keep their 2-0 NFC record perfect this season.

"I think that our coaches do a great job of taking into account everybody's input, and sometimes they put it in practice and sometimes they don't," Joe Burrow said about the team's groove right now. "But everybody's input matters, especially the guys that have played a lot of games. And when it's a collaborative effort like that, people buy in, and a lot of times that way works. And the players feel that, and when we can take ownership in that way, then people are excited to come to work every day."

Burrow was not buying into the hype yesterday.

He stayed poised when asked about keeping this "flow state" rolling for the rest of the season.

Cincinnati's off to one of its best starts in franchise history thanks to Burrow's play and strong health.

"I don't know. We'll see. I'm starting to feel that way," Burrow said about being in a nice flow. "Every game is its own world, and every game is going to require something different out of us, and certainly not every game has to be pretty for us to win. But certainly helps when it is ... Playing fast and making good decisions, and when we get our opportunities down the field, we've been hitting them the last couple of weeks. You play fast, and you hit a couple explosives, you make good decisions. You're going to win the game."

Cincinnati battles the Commanders on Monday night.

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