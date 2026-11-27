The Bengals returned to practice on Black Friday after celebrating Thanksgiving. No new injuries are popping up in the Friday update from Zac Taylor, but things are still murky surrounding Dalton Risner and his knee injuries.

He was a projected DNP in the Wednesday walkthrough and did not suit up on Friday. Things aren't trending in a great way for him to return from a one-game absence, and Taylor said he will be out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

"Zac says Dalton Risner is out this week but is truly day to day, so could be in play for Cleveland," Our Jay Morrison posted on X.

Risner is the only major starter to worry about right now as Cincinnati could return WR3 Andrei Iosivas to the field. They are not worried about Bryan Cook after he left the Commanders' loss briefly on Monday night.

"I think he's sore," Taylor said bout Cook on Wednesday. "So again, he may be a little limited. Again, I keep saying don't read too much into today because I don't know how it shakes out in the walkthrough. If he'll take every rep or not, but he finished the game, and so we'll just continue to see how he progresses each day. But right now I feel pretty good about it."

Cincinnati is still dealing with a thin defensive end room due to Cashius Howell's injury, and fans would love to see Shemar Stewart start getting some chances to prove his worth.

He has played just 52 snaps this season.

"He'll bounce back. He'll bounce back. Look, it's the NFL, man," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said this week about Stewart. "We had chances to close out, and we didn't close out, and you can't let a team like that linger. We saw it versus Seattle. We saw it in their game versus the Giants, their game versus LA."

Cincinnati got even further away from the AFC's No. 1 seed over the holiday after Buffalo stayed at one loss by beating the Chiefs 13-10 at home on Thursday night.

Full focus is on the AFC North for Cincinnati as they try to win the division as the current leaders for the first time since the 2022 season.

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