Zac Taylor Drops Jaguars Game Statuses For Injured Bengals Entering Week 4 Battle
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The Bengals are entering the weekend with a few big names trying to get healthy enough to play against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media after Friday's practice and gave the latest game statuses for names like Dalton Risner, Bryan Cook, Kyle Dugger, DJ Turner, Jordan Battle, and more.
Cincinnati already ruled out wide receiver Colbie Young earlier in the week, and Kyle Dugger is joining him on the sideline as officially out for the Jacksonville contest.
Risner and Cook are entering the weekend with questionable status, getting a "we'll see" from Taylor. It's been a whirlwind week for the Bengals as they try to weather cluster injuries in the secondary and wide receiver spots.
Taylor noted Battle and Turner are "good to go," while he didn't have an update on B.J. Hill. He could be questionable with Risner and Cook.
Injuries To Overcome
All ahead of a tough matchup against a fellow AFC contender in the Jaguars.
"Yeah, they're deep. They're deep," Joe Burrow said about Jacksonville this week. "Their two edge rushers are really good ... All those guys can play really good football. Get pressure on quarterbacks to stop the run. Play with high motors. Care about it. And then the rest of their defense plays their roles really well. Understands what they're trying to do with their coverages, and I think they're really good in man coverage. I think they trust their guys on the outside, as do we. So, we'll see what their plan is early, and we'll have to be ready to adapt to whatever they're showing."
Zac Taylor knows it won't be an easy task as well.
"Yeah, it is, and we pride ourselves on being problem solvers," Taylor said about the ease of adding Mitch Tinsley back to the offense. "And Colbie was a huge part of that plan and first played the game. A lot of it had to be changed up, and so it's a challenge that's not unique to us. But we have guys that we really believe in. That's the good news. Is we're not just playing with guys that we don't think we can find a role for. They're there because they have to be everybody in that receiver room, tight end room. We feel like guys are in the opportunity. We have a lot of confidence in what they can do for us."
Cincinnati kicks off the game at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
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Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.