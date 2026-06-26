Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow: He Has 'All the Answers to the Test'

Joe Burrow has always carried himself like the leader of the Cincinnati Bengals.

That same responsibility has only grown over time. Now in his seventh season, Burrow has reached the point where the offense runs through him. That shows in the way teammates respond when he steps onto the field and commands the huddle.

"The expectation when he walks on the field, he says to huddle, everybody knows what time it is when he walks out there and is ready to roll,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said, via SiriusXM. “And he demands the best from everybody: coaches and players. That's what you've got to win. That's what you have to have to be able to win this league, and we've got it. And I'm grateful he's our quarterback.”

Burrow Has Full Command of Bengals Offense

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

At this stage in Burrow's career, the Bengals trust him because he's seen so much and clearly understands how defenses are trying to attack him.

“Now that he's going into year seven, he's seen everything,” Taylor said. “So he's got all the answers to the test. So you hear all those great quarterbacks talk about the further they get into the league, the more they know and the easier it gets for him. So he's seen all that, he's seen every look somebody can throw out... He knows how to attack all the defenses.”

Now that Burrow has reached a certain level of experience, he's involved with Taylor and the offensive staff in shaping the game plan and bringing ideas to the table once he's familiar with the opponent.

“You know, we always try to get with him more on Tuesday to let him know the direction we're heading and any thoughts he's got — if he's watched his tape,” Taylor said. “His favorite thing to do is text me like 15 minutes after we really nail down the base pass install with a couple of new ideas. I'm like, all right, here we go — we'll throw it in there.”

Burrow also has the authority to make in-game decisions based on coverage, but he has the discipline to let the defense dictate where the ball goes. Taylor also raved about how Burrow doesn't force the offense through one player, even with two All-World wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“He's done such a great job just distributing the ball to all of our weapons, knowing that they can all win in different situations,” Taylor said. “That's what he takes great pride in, just being a deliverer of the ball and getting it where it needs to go based on what the defense is telling us to do.”

The Bengals hope Burrow can continue developing his leadership, stay healthy, and guide them to their first playoff appearance since 2022. He missed nine games last season after playing a full 17-game season in 2024.

Several players in the locker room — along with members of the front office and ownership — have expressed a sense of urgency as training camp nears. The 2026 Bengals need to see significant improvement, something they have not seen in several years.

That starts with the relationship and connection between Burrow and Taylor.

To listen to Taylor's full comments, click the link below:

.@Bengals HC Zac Taylor discussed how QB Joe Burrow sets the tone and the growth he's shown heading into his seventh season in Cincinnati.



📻 https://t.co/FtQYrmDT8l#Bengals | #WhoDey | @SolomonsWisdom pic.twitter.com/JjGIfjnbvy — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 26, 2026

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