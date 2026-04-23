Zac Taylor Reveals Why Bengals Value Dexter Lawrence Over Pick No. 10

The Cincinnati Bengals made a big decision leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft by trading the No. 10 pick in the first round to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. This move makes the Bengals a lot better right now.

Lawrence is currently much better than any prospect the Bengals could have landed with the No. 10 pick. While the prospects at pick No. 10 might have a brighter future than Lawrence, the Bengals are in it to win right now, which is why the move fits so well.

The Bengals weren't sure who they'd be able to land at pick No. 10, either, which is part of the reason the trade makes so much sense.

Bengals Had Cloudy Outlook

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bengals likely wanted a prospect like Sonny Styles, Rueben Bain Jr., or Caleb Downs. But none of these players were guaranteed to be available at pick No. 10. In fact, as the NFL draft buzz heated up, it seemed like all three of these players would be gone by the time the Bengals were up on the clock.

With that in mind, the outlook of the draft was cloudy. The Bengals were likely going to be forced to reach for a player whom they weren't in love with.

As a result, head coach Zac Taylor was a fan of the sure thing with Lawrence.

Zac Taylor Values the Sure Thing With Dexter Lawrence

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You know the value of Dexter,” Taylor said. “You’ve seen it on tape for the last seven years. So there’s really no question on what he’s going to bring. With any first round pick, there’s always going to be a question. You think you know the value, but until they’re integrated into an NFL locker room and go play against other NFL players, there’s a little bit of an unknown there. He’s a known commodity.”

Lawrence has been one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL since he landed in the league. The Bengals know what they're going to get with him. He's a stout run defender and a ferocious pass rusher. The big defensive tackle can impact the game in more ways than most from the nose tackle position.

As the draft arrives, the Bengals are seemingly happy with their decision to trade the first rounder and land Lawrence.

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