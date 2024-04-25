All Bengals

Predicting the Cincinnati Bengals First Round Rankings in 2024 NFL Draft: Who Will They Pick?

The Bengals have the No. 18 pick in this year's draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of options with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Most people expect them to take an offensive or defensive tackle in the first round. We know guys like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Joe Alt are going to be long gone by the time Cincinnati is on the clock. We also know the Bengals aren't taking a quarterback in the first round.

Let's take a look what I think the Bengals first round draft board looks like going into tonight. I didn't include guys like Harrison, Alt or Nabers because they'll be picked before No. 18:

1. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

2. JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3. Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia

4. Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

5. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

6. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

7. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

8. Jer'Zahn "Johnny" Newton, DT, Illinois

9. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

10. Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

