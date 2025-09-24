Referee Report: Bengals Game vs. Broncos on Monday Will Feature a Rookie White Hat
CINCINNATI – A rookie referee will call the Cincinnati Bengals’ game Monday night against the Denver Broncos.
Alex Moore has been an NFL official since 2022, but this is his first season as white-hat wearing head referee.
Moore broke into the league as an umpire on Bill Vinovich’s crew in 2022, and he has worked two Bengals games in that role.
The first Bengals game Moore worked also was a Monday night contest in Week 8 at Cleveland.
Moore remained on Vinovich’s crew in 2023 and worked the Week 15 overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings.
In three games this year, Moore and his crew are averaging 24.5 flags per game, which is the most in the league.
Of those, 12 were declined. The 20.5 accepted penalties per game also leads the league. Moore and his crew are averaging 143.5 penalty yards per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL.
Cincinnati villain Ron Torbert, who worked the Bengals’ 48-10 loss at Minnesota on Sunday, leads the league with 160 yards per game.
Moore’s crew threw 19 accepted flags for 147 yards last week in Seattle’s win against New Orleans. In Week 2, Moore worked the Patriots-Dolphins game that featured 22 penalties 140 yards.
And in his referee debut in Week for the Jaguars-Panthers game, Moore and his crew called 15 penalties for 128 yards. Prior to the NFL, Moore worked for the USFL in 2022 and earned the assignment for the league's championship game. Before that he was an official in the American Athletic Conference and SEC.
