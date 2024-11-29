Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Current Win Streak Is Only of Its Kind in Franchise History
CINCINNATI – It appears to be a modest streak on the surface, but it officially is a franchise record.
The Cincinnati Bengals have won three consecutive games following a bye week, and they will try to make it four in a row Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium.
Technically, stat sites credit the Bengals with a four-game winning streak in games that followed a bye because Week 17 in 2022 comes back as an open date due to the cancelation of the Monday night game against Buffalo Bills due to the Damar Hamlin situation.
The Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-16 the following week to clinch their second consecutive AFC North Division title.
But in terms of true bye weeks, the streak stands at three.
2023 – Bengals 31, 49ers 17
Cincinnati came out of the bye with a 3-3 record and flew to San Francisco, where the team played one of its best games of the season against the eventually NFC champion.
2022 – Bengals 37, Steelers 30
Following a 2-3 start, Cincinnati climbed above .500 at 5-4 heading into the bye, and the rested Bengals returned to work in impressive fashion by scoring 37 points, their second highest total ever in a game at Pittsburgh.
2021 – Bengals 32, Raiders 13
Cincinnati went into the bye with a 5-4 record thanks to a two-game losing streak before heading to Las Vegas in the “dam will break” game that saw the Bengals lean heavily into the run game.
What is even more surprising than the three-game streak being the Bengals’ longest is the fact that it is the only streak in franchise history.
Prior to the 2022 win in Pittsburgh, the Bengals had never won consecutive games following a bye.
Since the NFL began scheduling bye weeks, Cincinnati’s all-time record in games following one is 12-23-1.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI